

CTV Ottawa





The summer heat is on as we head toward the long weekend. This week, temperatures will climb above 30 degrees celcius and with the humidex, the Weather Network says it will feel more like 42 to 46 degrees depending on the day.

Environment Canada is now forecasting 36C on Canada Day so we could break the record of 36.7 that was set on July 1 in 1963.

A reminder to limit your time outdoors and to not engage in physical activity in the intense heat. Exercising should only be done indoors, stay hydrated and wear a hat when outside. The most obvious dangers of extreme summer weather are heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke when proper precautions are not observed.

If you are outside, use plenty of sunscreen and continue to re-apply so you don't burn with the high UV index that is expected all week long.

A reminder to check in with elderly neighbours, family or friends who have a much harder time in extreme heat. Babies and young children, as well as pets should be monitored and kept well hydrated. Do not leave pets in the car for any length of time and give them very short walks.

Above all, stay safe and enjoy your Canada Day weekend!