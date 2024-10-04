OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Will this be the last 20 C day in Ottawa this year?

    The view of the Ottawa River from Rideau Falls. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa) The view of the Ottawa River from Rideau Falls. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    A mainly sunny and warm fall day is in the forecast for Ottawa, but the stretch of above-seasonal temperatures is set to come to an end next week.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 21 C today, which would be the ninth day this fall with the temperature above 20 C.

    Saturday's high will be 19 C, before temperatures drop to 17 C on Sunday, 13 C on Monday and 10 C on Tuesday. The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 15 C and a low of 6 C.

    Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for normal temperatures for Ottawa over the next four weeks.

    Forecast

    Ottawa will see a mix of sun and cloud today, with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 21 C.

    Mainly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of evening showers. Low 7 C.

    Saturday will be sunny. High 19 C.

    Sunday will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17 C.

    The outlook for Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.

    A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Tuesday. High 10 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News