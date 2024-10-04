Will this be the last 20 C day in Ottawa this year?

A mainly sunny and warm fall day is in the forecast for Ottawa, but the stretch of above-seasonal temperatures is set to come to an end next week.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 21 C today, which would be the ninth day this fall with the temperature above 20 C.

Saturday's high will be 19 C, before temperatures drop to 17 C on Sunday, 13 C on Monday and 10 C on Tuesday. The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 15 C and a low of 6 C.

Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for normal temperatures for Ottawa over the next four weeks.

Forecast

Ottawa will see a mix of sun and cloud today, with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 21 C.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of evening showers. Low 7 C.

Saturday will be sunny. High 19 C.

Sunday will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Tuesday. High 10 C.