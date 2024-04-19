Will parking remain free in Wellington West and Westboro? City studying parking options
Time could soon run out on free on-street parking in Ottawa's Westboro, Wellington West and Hintonburg neighbourhoods.
The City of Ottawa is updating the Kitchissippi Parking Study, which looks to address parking-related issues in the popular business areas. Public meetings will be held on Saturday and Monday to discuss the recommendations for the future of free parking in the neighbourhoods.
While on-street parking is currently free on Richmond Road and Wellington Street West, the local councillor suggests the free parking will soon come to an end.
"After multiple rounds of study, it's been determined by the city that the utilization of the parking is heavy enough there that it warrants paid parking as a way to manage the supply," Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper told CTV News Ottawa on Friday.
"I've been hearing for years about the lack of parking from merchants. There comes a point at which the only tool left in the toolkit is to implement paid parking and to price it in order to ensure that parking is available when people want to use it."
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
There is a 90-minute maximum parking time limit from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week along the business corridor of Richmond Road and Wellington Street West.
An analysis of on-street parking shows sections of Richmond Road and Wellington Street West exceeded 85 per cent occupancy in 2023. Staff say on Wellington Street West, demand for parking has "increased since 2015, particularly in the weekday midday and afternoon time periods."
"Occupancy rates reaching or surpassing practical capacity (85 per cent) signal an inadequate parking supply, creating challenges for visitors or customers in locating parking spaces," staff said in the report. "This situation frequently leads to increased cruising traffic as drivers search for available parking."
Leiper says a lack of available parking spaces leads to people "circling the block into the residential areas trying to find parking."
"Paid parking is demonstrably how you ensure that there is that supply of parking so that if people are visiting Westboro or West Wellington or Hintonburg, they'll be able to find parking when they're looking for it," Leiper said.
The report notes previous parking studies indicate on-street parking pressures and issues are increasing in the commercial area along Richmond Road and Wellington Street West.
Bylaw Officers issued 610 tickets for parking in excess of time limits in Westboro and Wellington West in 2022, and more than 1,500 tickets for "inappropriate zone/time" parking violations.
The question is, whether the introduction of paid on-street parking will hurt businesses in Westboro and Wellington West.
"I mean, we have a lot of really vibrant commercial main streets that have paid parking," Leiper said.
"In fact, Wellington West and Westboro are really the last to have that advantage, I guess you can call it, of having free parking here. When I take a look at, you know, the Glebe, Somerset, you know, those are still very vibrant shopping areas and they have paid parking."
A report will be presented to the transportation committee in June, with council set to make a final decision on parking in the neighbourhoods this summer. Leiper says if paid on-street parking is implemented, he would like it to be delayed until 2026-27.
"Westboro still doesn't have LRT, and I'll be asking my colleagues to support delaying the implementation of paid parking maybe by a year and a half until LRT Stage 2 is open," Leiper said.
"Many of those staff who are in the retail shops up and down the strip here will be able to get to work via public transit more easily."
The first public meeting is set for Saturday at the Westboro Masonic Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second meeting is Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hintonburg Community Centre.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Man sets self on fire outside New York court where Trump trial underway
A man set himself on fire on Friday outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump's historic hush-money trial was taking place as jury selection wrapped up, but officials said he did not appear to have been targeting Trump.
Mandisa, Grammy award-winning 'American Idol' alum, dead at 47
Soulful gospel artist Mandisa, a Grammy-winning singer who got her start as a contestant on 'American Idol' in 2006, has died, according to a statement on her verified social media. She was 47.
She set out to find a husband in a year. Then she matched with a guy on a dating app on the other side of the world
Scottish comedian Samantha Hannah was working on a comedy show about finding a husband when Toby Hunter came into her life. What happened next surprised them both.
'It could be catastrophic': Woman says natural supplement contained hidden painkiller drug
A Manitoba woman thought she found a miracle natural supplement, but said a hidden ingredient wreaked havoc on her health.
Young people 'tortured' if stolen vehicle operations fail, Montreal police tell MPs
One day after a Montreal police officer fired gunshots at a suspect in a stolen vehicle, senior officers were telling parliamentarians that organized crime groups are recruiting people as young as 15 in the city to steal cars so that they can be shipped overseas.
Vicious attack on a dog ends with charges for northern Ont. suspect
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged a 22-year-old man with animal cruelty following an attack on a dog Thursday morning.
The Body Shop Canada explores sale as demand outpaces inventory: court filing
The Body Shop Canada is exploring a sale as it struggles to get its hands on enough inventory to keep up with "robust" sales after announcing it would file for creditor protection and close 33 stores.
Tropical fish stolen from Beachburg, Ont. restaurant found and returned
Ontario Provincial Police have landed a suspect following a fishy theft in Beachburg, Ont.
U.S. FAA launches investigation into unauthorized personnel in cockpit of Colorado Rockies flight to Toronto
The U.S.’s Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a video that appears to show unauthorized personnel in the cockpit of a charted Colorado Rockies flight to Toronto.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
'Dangerous man' with firearm in Bible Hill in custody: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says a 'dangerous man' with a firearm in Bible Hill, N.S., is in custody Friday morning.
-
New Brunswick MLA Gary Crossman resigns from Blaine Higgs’ PC cabinet
Gary Crossman, New Brunswick’s minister of environment and climate change, is resigning from Blaine Higgs’ Progressive Conservative cabinet immediately.
-
Lyrid meteor shower nears peak; viewing opportunities in the Maritimes
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says a large part of the Maritimes should have ideal viewing conditions for the Lyrid meteor shower Sunday overnight into Monday morning.
Toronto
-
Ontario early childhood educators still waiting for promised 2024 wage increases
Ontario Registered Early Childhood Educators (RECEs) are still waiting for their promised 2024 wage increases and advocates say the delay is causing stress for workers.
-
U.S. FAA launches investigation into unauthorized personnel in cockpit of Colorado Rockies flight to Toronto
The U.S.’s Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a video that appears to show unauthorized personnel in the cockpit of a charted Colorado Rockies flight to Toronto.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows dramatic police takedown of carjacking suspects chased through parking lot north of Toronto
Police have released video footage of a dramatic takedown of a group of teens wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking in Markham earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Young people 'tortured' if stolen vehicle operations fail, Montreal police tell MPs
One day after a Montreal police officer fired gunshots at a suspect in a stolen vehicle, senior officers were telling parliamentarians that organized crime groups are recruiting people as young as 15 in the city to steal cars so that they can be shipped overseas.
-
Rabid raccoon sighting prompts Quebec ministry to employ rabies vaccine plan
After a rabid raccoon was reported in Vermont, 10 kilometres from the Quebec border, the provincial Environment Ministry will distribute vaccine bait in 17 municipalities in the Eastern Townships and Monteregie.
-
Woman stabbed at motel in Montreal's west end
A 39-year-old woman was sent to hospital with serious injuries after police say she was stabbed inside a motel room in Montreal's west end Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Vicious attack on a dog ends with charges for northern Ont. suspect
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged a 22-year-old man with animal cruelty following an attack on a dog Thursday morning.
-
Sault College president sues Conestoga counterpart, seeks formal apology for vulgar attack
The war of words between the presidents of Sault College and Conestoga College has escalated into a legal battle.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Man sets self on fire outside New York court where Trump trial underway
A man set himself on fire on Friday outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump's historic hush-money trial was taking place as jury selection wrapped up, but officials said he did not appear to have been targeting Trump.
Windsor
-
One driver charged, one sought after crash at apparent 'unsanctioned' rally
Windsor police have charged a 21-year-old man with stunt driving following a collision at a commercial property.
-
Body recovered from Detroit River
An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Detroit River.
-
Threat investigated at Walkerville Collegiate
Windsor police are investigating a threat at a Walkerville high school.
London
-
No more train trauma for Adelaide Street commuters
‘Onto Adelaide and just zip down’: Cars no longer have to deal with trains on Adelaide Street North, near Central Avenue.
-
$80-million agreement for Central Elgin over annexed land for Volkswagen plant
The $80-million agreement announced Friday is said to include monetary compensation and infrastructure to grow industrial and residential tax bases.
-
City councillor says encampment response falls short and comes too late
A city councillor said she’s concerned the city is encouraging homeless encampments rather than finding more permanent solutions.
Kitchener
-
KW Glee, music school suspend employee over sexual assault charge
Two Kitchener-Waterloo music organizations have placed an employee on a leave of absence after he was charged in a historical sexual assault investigation.
-
NDP compares proposed Wilmot land acquisition to Green Belt scandal ahead of town hall
Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles is in Wilmot Township today railing against a plan to turn 770-acres of farmland into an industrial site.
-
Landlords reporting increase in tenants refusing to pay rent or leave
A property management company in Fergus is still cleaning up after they say a tenant trashed one of their units and refused to pay rent -- and they say it's not the only similar case they've dealt with recently.
Barrie
-
Serious rollover on Highway 400 sends mother to hospital
Person airlifted to Toronto after a rollover on Highway 400 Friday morning.
-
Court hearing for former NHLer and Barrie police officer facing extortion charges
Barrie police Insp. Valarie Gates testified in the preliminary hearing for suspended Sgt. Bruce Gardiner, who stands charged with extortion and criminal harassment.
-
Break-in leaves Barrie home with considerable water damage
Police are hoping to identify the person(s) who allegedly broke into a Barrie home and caused extensive water damage.
Winnipeg
-
Streaking Jets prepare for playoff clash with star-studded Avalanche
The Winnipeg Jets will face the Colorado Avalanche for the first time ever in the Stanley Cup Playoffs
-
'Final sunset': Tiber River to cease operations
Tiber River, a shop that sells natural body care products, is ceasing operations.
-
'It could be catastrophic': Woman says natural supplement contained hidden painkiller drug
A Manitoba woman thought she found a miracle natural supplement, but said a hidden ingredient wreaked havoc on her health.
Calgary
-
Calgary man accused in toddler death released on bail
Winston Campbell granted bail at first court appearance
-
Voluntary water limits put in place in face of possible Alberta drought
More than three dozen of Alberta's largest water users have agreed with a provincial plan to cut back on water usage this year ahead of a severe drought expected this summer.
-
Calgary Stampede announces 2024 Grandstand Show headliners
Canadian music group Hunter Brothers will headline the 2024 Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show.
Edmonton
-
Bromazolam, drug linked to New Brunswick deaths, found at scene of Alberta overdose
A substance that was linked to a string of fatal overdoses in New Brunswick in 2022 has been found in Alberta for the first time, Mounties are warning the public.
-
Windows smashed at several Beaumont restaurants
Cleanup is underway after three businesses in Beaumont were vandalized.
-
Oilers host Los Angeles Kings on Monday in Game 1 of playoffs
The National Hockey League has confirmed the schedule for the first four Edmonton Oilers playoff games.
Regina
-
Jury deliberations underway for Sask. father accused of abducting daughter
Following two full weeks of proceedings, a Regina judge ordered a 12 person jury to deliberate their decision for Michael Gordon Jackson.
-
New crash course focused on getting Sask. youth excited about journalism
Fifteen youth from a variety of backgrounds are taking on the monumental task of creating and performing a live radio broadcast with on seven days to prepare. The goal of the project is to get more youth excited about journalism.
-
SaskPower investing $13.5M in Regina's downtown electrical grid
SaskPower says it will be investing $13.5 million in an effort to improve downtown Regina's electrical grid.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon libraries changing hours after 2 teens assaulted an employee, security guard
Libraries in Saskatoon will be closing earlier after an employee and security guard were allegedly assaulted at the Carlyle King Library Monday night.
-
Saskatoon police committing three officers to curb crime in Pleasant Hill
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is dedicating three officers to a specialized unit to help curb crime in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
-
New Sask. dental hygienist degree program to offer strictly evening classes
A new dental hygienist degree program is launching at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) in September to help meet a growing demand for oral health specialists.
Vancouver
-
Trudeau non-committal on funding B.C. First Nation's orca rescue efforts
The B.C. First Nation involved in the ongoing effort to rescue a stranded killer whale calf on Vancouver Island has asked the government for financial support – but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was non-committal when asked about the request Friday.
-
$1.1M lost in just over a month to fraudsters posing as Chinese police: Richmond RCMP
Mounties in Richmond say more than a million dollars was lost to fraudsters posing as police or government officials in just over a month.
-
Vancouver firefighter in rehab at home after losing leg to flesh-eating infection overseas
A family trip took a frightening turn for Christopher Won when he was diagnosed with flesh-eating disease while in Hong Kong and now, after weeks of treatment overseas, the Vancouver firefighter is back home recovering.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman killed, driver sought after hit-and-run crash in Duncan, B.C.
A woman is dead and police are searching for a suspect driver after a hit-and-run crash in Duncan, B.C.
-
Off-duty Mountie cleared of wrongdoing after cyclist seriously injured in Langford, B.C.
British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared an off-duty Mountie of wrongdoing after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision with an unmarked police vehicle last month.
-
Coroner's inquest called into death of man killed in police shootout in Kamloops, B.C.
The British Columbia government has called for a coroner's inquest into the death of a 35-year-old Kamloops man who was killed in a shootout with police nearly six years ago.
Kelowna
-
Stolen snake named Milkshake returned to Kelowna pet store
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
-
Nurses rally at B.C. Interior hospital over security, staffing concerns
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
-
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.