OTTAWA -- A well-known Centretown diner and a staple in the ByWard Market are the latest bars and restaurants to be impacted by restrictions caused by COVID-19.

Wilf & Ada’s on Bank Street is temporarily closing, and the Chateau Lafayette—better known as "The Laff"—is reducing their hours to being open only three days a week.

In a Facebook post, Wilf & Ada’s writes, "It is with much regret and heavy hearts that we are closing Wilf & Ada’s at least until we are able to safely open inside seating again … Our concept is based on the interaction of people all enjoying brunch here on the corner in Centretown, and at the moment that is impossible."

Current rules surrounding indoor dining are getting the blame for the decision.

"Under the current regulations and restrictions we are also unable to remain financially viable and so have no choice but to close ... hopefully temporarily!"

Ottawa has been under modified Stage 2 restrictions from the provincial government since Oct. 10. The order is in effect for at least 28 days.

'Not the kind of place that closes': Laff cutting hours

The Laff, on York Street, is reducing its hours of operation. They are scaling back to being open only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 12 a.m. General manager Deek Labelle tells CTV News Ottawa it was a tough decision.

"We’re not the kind of place that closes; we’re open 365 days a year, from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. every single day, including Christma. So, for us to reduce hours … constantly changing things is not what we’re built on."

Labelle says they’ve adapted with each change, but finds the constant changing of rules difficult.

"It's frustrating. You just think that you get a hold of it; you think that you’ve done enough to make the changes to move forward, and they change everything and you have to go back to square one again."

With each change of the rules, she says they’ve invested money into adapting their business to meet those rules.

"We invested a significant amount of money in Plexiglas, installing partitions inside, portable partitions so that we can accommodate different sizes of groups at different times, partitions for the musicians; and, to be shut down again is extremely frustrating."