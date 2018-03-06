

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





For nearly three decades, it's been a go-to place for bird lovers and families out for a stroll in the forest. But come April 1st, visiting hours are over at the Ottawa ValleyWild Bird Care Centre. The centre at Stony Swamp on Moodie Drive has offered a unique peek into a bird hospital at work for 26 years, but no more.

Inside the centre, the sound of birds chirping resonates throughout the small structure. Emily Bayne is there with a group of other parents. It's a trip that Bayne made with her grandfather when she was little. And now it is an opportunity she didn't want her 2-year-old son Max to miss.

“Now he has his grandpa's name and he gets to come,” says Bayne, “It'll be sad when it's gone but we'll take it in while we can.”

“I'm going to miss this place,” adds Tina St. John, holding 4-month-old Theo in her arms, “I like coming through and seeing the hospital stuff.”

So did about 5-thousand other people every year, crowding through the corridors, giving the geese a gander.

And watching the experts care for hundreds of sick and injured birds.

“As you know, these are wild birds,” says Tatiana Privalova, an avian bird technician, “Wild birds are very stressed around people and a lot of them got hurt and while they recover, it's important to keep them stress free.”

But that's been getting harder to do as the number of visitors here increase, along with the number of injured birds; a 30% jump in a couple of years. So, the decision was made that as of April 1st, visitors will no longer be allowed in the "patient" area.

“The public understands that this is a bird hospital,” says Debbie Lawes, the chair of the board for the Wild Bird Care Centre, “We take care of injured and sick and orphaned birds. It's not a zoo.”

The Wild Bird Care Centre was founded by Kathy Nihei nearly 38 years ago. She opened her home to allow visitors to see the birds she cared for. In 1992, the Centre established itself in an actual facility on Moodie Drive that was intended to be a temporary location, allowing public access from the beginning. It has been a source of education and entertainment for all those years, as people dropped off injured birds, watched as technicians cared for them, and then wandered around the surrounding forest to feed the chickadees. Lawes says the decision to shut down public access wasn't an easy one, but it has received support from the public.

“It's kind of sad to see the centre closing,” says Jocelyne Menard, as she visits the centre with her family, “but it will keep on caring for our beautiful birds and that's the best news really.”

The Centre will still be open every day to drop off injured or orphaned birds - and visitors can check out this educational centre, before, of course, they head off to feed the chickadees. As for that “temporary” building the Wild Bird Care Centre has occupied for 26 years? The Centre is currently in discussions with the National Capital Commission to find a new space to relocate.