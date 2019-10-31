It's shaping up to be a wet Halloween night in Ottawa.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada remains in effect, calling for 'significant' rainfall until Friday afternoon.

The weather agency says rainfall amounts of 30 to 60 millimetres are possible before it's all over, with the heaviest rain likely Thursday evening.

That's prime trick-or-treating time, leaving many parents scrambling to rain-proof their kids' costumes...and their own.

But fear not: there are plenty of Halloween events in the Ottawa area taking place inside, away from the miserable weather.

Here's a list of just a few ideas on how you and your family can spend Halloween under a roof:

Starting at 10 a.m., you can trick-or-treat at St. Laurent Shopping Centre. You can also fill out a ballot to win a basket of Halloween goodies. The event runs until noon.

Billings Bridge Shopping Centre is hosting an 'Enchanted Halloween Parade' from 5 to 7 p.m. The costumed parade with Beetlejuice features free treats for all kids in costume from the ages of four to 12. There will also be live music.

The Toddler Halloween Hunt at the Diefenbunker features a scavenger hunt, photobooth and spooky crafts. Drop in anytime between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids under five are free.

The Dovercourt Recreation Centre is hosting its popular annual 'Haunted Community Centre,' featuring a scary house for the bravest kids, and a more relaxed hang-out space for everyone else. It runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

In Arnprior, the 'Haunted Hall' is happening at the Nick Smith Centre from 5:30 to 8 p.m., always a popular spot for trick-or-treaters. There's no charge for entry.

In Renfrew, the Horton Fire Department on Johnston Road is hosting its annual Haunted Fire Hall. Guests can enjoy loot bags, hot dogs and some scary surprises along the way. It runs from 4:30 to 6 p.m.