Why teachers' unions are getting involved in the Renfrew County bus dispute

Students who attend public and Catholic schools in Renfrew County have been without buses since classes resumed early this month.

The local transportation consortium and bus operators are expected to hold another meeting September 30.

Now teachers' unions are entering the fray, calling on the Ontario government to provide sufficient transportation funding to all school boards.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation president Karen Littlewood told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron why there's an effort to draw attention to what's happening in the Ottawa Valley.