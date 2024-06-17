Why do fuel prices always go up in summer?
*SPONSORED - Produced on behalf of an organization or individual that has paid the news provider for production and/or approved publication.
If it seems like fuel prices jump every year just before summer starts, you’re not wrong. Like clockwork, when the weather starts to improve, the price of fuel gets a bit more expensive - but it isn’t totally random. Fuel actually changes its formula to be optimized for driving in warmer weather, and when it changes back to its cold-weather formula in the fall, there’s a bit of relief when filling up as the price drops back down.
But what is the difference between the fuels, why do we need to change them twice a year, and how can we minimize the sticker-shock when refilling? We’ve got you covered.
Why there are seasonal changes at the pumps
Every April and September, drivers are sure to notice significant price changes when filling their tank. Gas stations are mandated to change to summer-grade fuel by April 15th, which is when prices increase, then by September 15th, the gas stations are required to change to winter-grade fuel, which is when we see a drop in gas prices.
The key difference between winter and summer fuels lies in the fuel blend and the additives included to meet seasonal needs. Fuel blends change depending on how temperature affects the fuel, and the main additive - also the main reason for the price change - is butane.
Butane, which is cheap and plentiful, is added to winter-grade fuel as it helps your vehicle start in colder temperatures. However, butane also evaporates quite quickly, so it’s removed from the summer-grade fuels, as the rapid evaporation contributes to pollution and smog. Using fuel optimized for the wrong season means it won’t burn as cleanly or effectively in your engine, but unfortunately, replacing that cheap butane with other additives to improve fuel performance in summer also increases the price at the pump.
Does this affect the grades of regular and premium fuels?
The qualities and benefits of different fuel grades aren’t impacted at all by the additives in seasonal fuel blends. The difference between regular, mid-grade, and premium fuel relates to its octane rating, which ranges from 87 to 94, and that measures a fuel’s resistance to what’s called knock. Knock is when the fuel doesn’t combust at the precise, optimal moment, generally caused by high temperatures and pressure conditions in the engine. Higher octane helps ensure the fuel works as it is meant to in optimal conditions.
How to limit sticker-shock at the pumps
Since we know the change between summer and winter fuels happens at the same time every year, set a reminder to keep an eye on the news for the specific dates those changes will happen. Before the jump increases in April, make sure to fill your tank before the price goes up, and every September, hold off on filling up until the price drops.
Beyond timing the price change, there are several other things you can do as well! Try using tools like the GasBuddy app, which helps track the latest prices at your local gas stations.
On top of tracking the price of fuel, many gas stations offer loyalty programs or special offers for specific payment options that give you points or rewards for every purchase. Plus, you can find discounts, like how CAA Members save 3 cents/litre on all fuel grades at participating Shell locations across Canada. If you’re a daily commuter or do a lot of road trips on weekends, these savings can quickly add up to cover the cost of a CAA Membership (which also includes great benefits like roadside assistance, travel deals, and countless other special offers.)
By understanding the reasons behind the seasonal fuel changes and taking advantage of available savings opportunities, you can better manage the cost fluctuations at the pump throughout the year.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
HEAT WARNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Heat back in parts of the country, with temperatures feeling as warm as 45
A heat wave is expected to hit parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick this week, and it could feel as warm as 45, according to latest forecasts.
Nuclear-armed nations are deepening their reliance on their nuclear weapons, watchdog finds
The world's nine nuclear-armed states continue to modernize their nuclear weapons as the countries deepened their reliance on such deterrence in 2023, a Swedish think tank said Monday.
opinion Symbolic meaning behind Princess of Wales' style choices at first public appearance since diagnosis revealed
The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.
2 Canadian cities ranked high on global list of most expensive places to buy a home
As Canadians continue to struggle with the extremely high cost of buying a home in some of the country’s major urban centres, a new global report is underscoring just how expensive some of those markets are.
Israeli officials say Netanyahu has dissolved the War Cabinet after key partner bolted government
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved the influential War Cabinet tasked with steering the war in Gaza, Israeli officials said Monday, a move that comes days after a key member of the body bolted the government over frustrations surrounding the Israeli leader's handling of the war.
World's first weekly insulin injection coming to Canada in 2 weeks, manufacturer says
Many people with diabetes in Canada will soon be able to take insulin once a week instead of daily, drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk announced on Monday.
Putin to visit North Korea for talks with Kim Jong Un, both countries say
North Korean state media says Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in the country on Tuesday for a two-day visit.
U.S. surgeon general calls on Congress to require social media warning labels, like those on cigarettes
The U.S. surgeon general has called on Congress to require warning labels on social media platforms similar to those now mandatory on cigarette boxes.
Keeping children safe on social media: What parents should know to protect their kids
At what age should kids be on social media? Should they be on it at all? If they aren't, will they be social pariahs? Should parents monitor their conversations? Do parental controls work?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.B. shell processing plant suspends operation, 20 staff laid off
Coastal Shell Products in Richibucto, N.B., has suspended all operations.
-
World's first weekly insulin injection coming to Canada in 2 weeks, manufacturer says
Many people with diabetes in Canada will soon be able to take insulin once a week instead of daily, drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk announced on Monday.
-
East Coast authorities working on warning signs for great white sharks
There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
Toronto
-
'Dangerously hot and humid conditions' to begin on Monday across much of southwestern Ontario, says Environment Canada
Canada’s national weather agency is warning of a 'prolonged heat event' starting Monday that is expected to bring 'dangerously hot and humid conditions' to much of southwestern Ontario.
-
One person seriously injured in shooting at Etobicoke home
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot outside a home in Etobicoke overnight
-
Strong majority of LCBO workers vote to back strike if needed, union says
Workers at Ontario's primary liquor retailer are one step closer to a potential strike after union members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a mandate to walk off the job.
Montreal
-
Montreal under heat warning as humidex expected to exceed 40
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as humidex values are expected to exceed 40 on numerous days this week.
-
Neighbours petition against Montreal airport's proposed extended hours
Montreal's Trudeau International Airport is considering changing when planes can land and take off by allowing flights until 1 a.m. Public consultations on the idea just wrapped and some of those living near the airport have started a petition opposed to the idea.
-
Rare surgery in Montreal allows 9-year-old girl to live normal life
A rare surgery at the Montreal Children's Hospital is allowing a nine-year-old girl to keep her adrenal glands and live a normal life.
Northern Ontario
-
Five taken to hospital in northwest Ont. float plane crash
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a float plane crash in northwestern Ontario sent five people to hospital.
-
Traffic complaint leads to multiple charges in northern Ont.
A 22-year-old driver from Moosonee, Ont., is facing several charges – including impaired driving – following a traffic complaint in the northern Ontario town last week.
-
Ontario Northland bus fire closes part of Highway 400
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
Windsor
-
Extreme heat hits the region this week
A prolonged heat event will begin today from Windsor-Essex up past Ottawa. Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected through the week and perhaps into the weekend.
-
A new tax filing system could give Canadians more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits: PBO
Canadians would get more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits each year through an automatic tax filing system, according to a report published by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
-
City of Windsor names new infrastructure services commissioner
The City of Windsor has named a new commissioner of infrastructure services.
London
-
Motorcycle driver taken to hospital after Huron County crash
A section of Bronson Line is closed in the Municipality of Bluewater following a crash involving a motorcycle. Around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, crews were called to the road just south of Kippen Road for a single-vehicle crash.
-
Heat warning in effect for most of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning starting today for an area that spans from Windsor to Ottawa, and up to Sault Ste. Marie and Fort Albany.
-
Federal offender arrested by OPP
OPP released on Friday that officers were looking for 37-year-old Sean Robertson who was wanted for breach of his statutory release.
Kitchener
-
'Prolonged heat event' to last most of week in Waterloo-Wellington, southern Ontario
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and the majority of southern Ontario communities are in for a hot and humid week.
-
Most-read stories of the week: stabbing confession, careless driving plea, and big problems for tiny homes
A shocking confession after a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, a driver pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter, and big problems for a woman who wants to install a tiny home in Kitchener.
-
At least 10 animals left in vehicles in Waterloo region this month: police
Waterloo regional police are putting out a stern warning to pet owners about animals left in vehicles.
Barrie
-
Hot, humid days are ahead in the coming heatwave
Environment Canada cautions vulnerable people during this week's heat wave.
-
Ontario Northland bus fire closes part of Highway 400
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
-
New change coming to curbside collection in Barrie
More changes are coming to yard waste curbside collection in the City of Barrie.
Winnipeg
-
Western Manitoba pummeled by hail, high winds, power outages following major storm
Parts of the province were ravaged by a series of severe thunderstorms Saturday night, with many still feeling the effects Sunday afternoon.
-
A new tax filing system could give Canadians more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits: PBO
Canadians would get more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits each year through an automatic tax filing system, according to a report published by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
-
Winnipeg firefighters battle 4 blazes in 12 hours
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were busy this weekend, battling four blazes in just over 12 hours Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
1 down, 5 hotspots to go: Feeder main fixed as Calgary crews work to repair broken pipe
The original broken pipe that caused a massive water main break in northwest Calgary has been fixed, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Sunday.
-
'We're in pretty good shape': Calgary goes low in water consumption after state of local emergency declared
On a day that a local state of emergency was declared in Calgary, city residents answered a request from the mayor and emergency officials to use less water.
-
University District hosts annual Tails & Treasures event
Dog lovers were in for a treat Sunday as the University District hosted its annual Tails & Treasures event.
Edmonton
-
'Driving like idiots': West-end intersection bane of Highway 16A commuters
An intersection in west Edmonton has some drivers clutching at the wheel as they commute in and out of the city.
-
Panthers and Oilers turn to poker and Mario Kart on long flights in the Stanley Cup Final
When the Florida Panthers' first flight of the Stanley Cup Final was delayed, it meant extra time on the tarmac before the nearly six-hour trek across North America.
-
World's first weekly insulin injection coming to Canada in 2 weeks, manufacturer says
Many people with diabetes in Canada will soon be able to take insulin once a week instead of daily, drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk announced on Monday.
Regina
-
Lauther's field goal on final play rallies Riders to 33-30 win over Ticats
Brett Lauther's 43-yard field goal on the final play of the game rallied the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a stunning 33-30 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night.
-
No injuries reported after camper engulfed in flames in parking garage: Regina fire
A fire in an underground parking facility in Regina led to no injuries, according to the city's fire department.
-
Regina celebrates 16th annual JazzFest
JazzFest is back in the Queen City, featuring performances all over Regina by artists from across the globe.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon business leaders to address police board about crime and safety concerns
Two Saskatoon business leaders are appearing before the city’s police board on Thursday to address their growing concerns about crime and community safety.
-
'He killed her': Saskatchewan judge finds Greg Fertuck guilty of killing his wife
Greg Fertuck has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife.
-
Lauther's field goal on final play rallies Riders to 33-30 win over Ticats
Brett Lauther's 43-yard field goal on the final play of the game rallied the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a stunning 33-30 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night.
Vancouver
-
Surrey gurdwara marks one year since Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Hundreds gathered at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey on Sunday to mark a solemn anniversary: one year since the temple’s president was killed.
-
Teenager in critical condition after near-drowning at Vancouver Island lake
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Basketball ban at townhouse complex upheld by B.C. tribunal
Members of a B.C. housing co-operative have lost their bid to keep the basketball hoops they installed in their driveways, according to a recent decision from the civil resolution tribunal.
Vancouver Island
-
Teenager in critical condition after near-drowning at Vancouver Island lake
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Strike at Cascadia Liquor stores on Vancouver Island over, union says
Striking employees at three Greater Victoria liquor stores will be returning to work after six weeks on the picket line, the union representing the workers announced Sunday.
-
Climate disasters require emergency plans for dialysis patients, experts say
When catastrophic floods severed a bridge and washed away or closed highways in southern British Columbia, Mitchell Dyck and other patients needing regular life-saving dialysis had to be flown to hospital by helicopter.
Kelowna
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
-
June snow in the forecast for some B.C. highways this weekend
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in B.C. Interior
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.