Why am I still single this Valentine's Day?

Love may not be in the air for everyone this Valentine’s Day, as some people are still searching for that match.

CTV Morning Live asked Linda Miller, dating coach from Misty River Introductions, about the most common mistakes people make while dating, and here’s what she said:

Date turned into job interview

Miller says one of the most common mistakes among young people is turning the date into a job interview.

While Miller understands how important it is for people to learn about their new match, she suggests to leave asking direct questions about whether they want kids or not, their education level or other behavioural questions to another time.

She says those questions must’ve been answered before sitting on a date, as online chatting or the matchmaker would’ve given that opportunity to get all the answers you need to know.

"When you sit down on a date, your job is two things: ‘You need to have fun and to be fun,'" Miller said.

Reciprocity

"I find in the old-fashioned groups because people haven’t dated for long, they may be coming back to date after 30 years," Miller said. "The tendency is to monologue. So, of course, what we know the most about is ourselves. So, when there’s dead air or when you’re feeling nervous or uncomfortable, you tend to fill those dead air spaces with what you know about and that tends to be yourself."

She says daters should take these factors into consideration before judging the other person, suggesting to give a second chance.

"Maybe say to them, ‘Is there anything you want to know about me?’ Sometimes that gives people a pause and they have a moment to kind of reflect," Miller added.

How can we make that great first impression?

Miller says you shouldn’t try to be something you’re not when you’re on a date, suggesting to talk about the things you’re passionate about.

When it comes to physical appearance, she recommends to take care of your shoes, belt or watch if you’re a man, as women pay attention to such details.

She also notes that it’s important to dress properly for a date.

Miller suggests to make sure your photos are new and truly represent you.

When to call it a relationship or end it?

Though it’s hard to tell when it’s a good time to call it quits or to call it a relationship, she suggests to give others a chance, and to get to know them before jumping into conclusions.

She adds when the right connection is there, people can certainly know after a week or two and that’s when they decide to call it a relationship or to put the dating profile on hold.

"Everybody feels they’re in a relationship in a different time," Miller added.