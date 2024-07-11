Why a return to 2019 Ottawa tourism levels may not be good enough
Ottawa's spring and summer tourism seasons have been noticeably more vibrant as the sector continues to recover from the 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Ottawa and Gatineau Hotel Association President Steve Ball says a return to 2019 levels isn't necessarily putting the sector on the same footing from five years ago.
He explained why on Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jeremy Skibicki found guilty of first-degree murder in deaths of four Indigenous women
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
'Swarm of earthquakes' rattle off B.C.'s coast, no tsunami expected
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.
Shelley Duvall, actress and iconic 'The Shining' heroine, has died
Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining,' has died. She was 75.
Canada says it expects to spend 2% of GDP on defence by 2032, but no specific details provided
Canada says it expects to reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence by 2032.
Lawsuit filed in case of teen who died after eating spicy chip as part of online challenge
A lawsuit was filed Thursday in the case of a Massachusetts teen who died after he participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge on social media.
'Where is the money at?' Police release video showing response to gunpoint home invasion north of Toronto
Police have released new video footage showing officers responding to an armed home invasion in Vaughan on Christmas Eve.
Rare genetic mutation turns green frog blue
Scientists in Western Australia have found a tree frog which is bright blue, rather than the usual green, due to a rare genetic mutation.
'I nearly died': WestJet employee and Spice Girls superfan dances with Mel C
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
Cottages, burial plots and jewelry: How the capital gains tax changes affect property other than your home
Here are some of the lesser-known ways the capital gains tax might apply to you, and expert tips for navigating the tax.
Shopping Trends
Atlantic
'Almost fell off my chair': N.S. premier 'shocked' by new designated encampment sites for Halifax homeless
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says he is shocked by some of the locations Halifax city council has chosen as designated sites for homeless encampments.
Downpours, thunderstorms continue in Maritimes as the remnants of Beryl move through
Remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl will bring downpours to parts of the Maritimes Thursday afternoon and evening.
Two workers treated for carbon monoxide exposure at Halifax construction site
Two workers were treated for carbon monoxide exposure at a construction site in Halifax Thursday morning.
Toronto
Asbestos, malfunctioning heating and a faulty roof: These are the issues that Ontario says are behind the Science Centre closure
The province says keeping the current Ontario Science Centre building open to the public even temporarily would still require the 'immediate closure' of the facility along with an initial investment of $70 million in 'urgent capital repairs' and another $20 to $40 million for 'immediate roof repairs.'
Police make arrests in murder of 16-year-old boy
Two teenage boys have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Toronto’s west end earlier this week.
Montreal
McGill University on consequences for students, divesting after pro-Palestinian camp dismantled
McGill University says it hasn't ruled out expelling any students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.
Rainfall warning lifted in Montreal but remains in parts of southern Quebec
The Island of Montreal is no longer under a rainfall warning.
Montreal man pleads guilty to exporting weapons components for Russian invasion of Ukraine
A Montreal man has pleaded guilty in the U.S. for his role in sending millions of dollars worth of electronics that were used by the Russian military for its invasion of Ukraine.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. trappers opposed to new federal protections for unique wolf species
A unique species of wolf in northeastern Ontario is getting more protection from the federal government, but not everyone is happy about it.
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
Bountiful blueberry crop so far this summer in Sudbury
Art Choquette of Sudbury, Ont., known locally as the ‘Blueberry Man,’ has been in the business for four decades.
Windsor
Sixth suspect charged related to murder of missing Windsor man
Windsor police have charged a sixth suspect related to the murder investigation of a missing Windsor man.
1,800 kg of chicken donated to help families in need
Chicken Farmers of Ontario have committed to donating nearly 1,800 kilograms of chicken or 16,0000 meals throughout 2024 to help individuals and family struggling with food insecurity.
Don’t call 911 about coyotes unless it’s an emergency: LaSalle police
LaSalle police are reminding residents to not call 911 about coyotes unless it is an emergency.
London
Next court appearance scheduled for youth accused in Holmesville murder
A 13-year-old boy charged with first degree murder made a brief court appearance Thursday. The boy can't be named under Canadian Criminal Law, and remains in custody.
Collision at Huron Street sees one person transported to hospital
Emergency responders are on the scene of a two vehicle collision at Huron Street and Befield Street this afternoon.
OPP investigation stretches from Huron to London, yields drug and weapons charges
According to OPP, seizures included a firearm, ammunition, brass knuckles, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and more.
Kitchener
Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
Part of Fischer Hallman Road closed due to erosion
A portion of Fischer Hallman Road North in Waterloo is closed in both directions due to erosion caused by heavy rain.
LCBO urges union to restart contract talks, says ready-to-drink cocktails 'not a part of bargaining'
Expanding ready-to-drink beverages into grocery and corner stores is a 'matter of public policy' and not something that will be addressed at the bargaining table, the LCBO said in a statement that urged the union representing striking workers to restart contract talks.
Barrie
Here's what you need to know about blue-green algae
Some blue-green algae blooms can produce toxins, the health unit warns.
Motorcyclist nabbed after speeding past police in Collingwood: OPP
A Tay Township man faces several charges after taking a motorcycle for a joy ride through Collingwood.
Road extension in Barrie's south end reaches final stages
Crews are in the final stages of a road extension in Barrie that will help traffic flow and alleviate congestion in the south end.
Winnipeg
'We started from really behind the eight ball:' Downtown Winnipeg business flourishes despite COVID-19 pandemic
According to the most recent statistics released by Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, more businesses have closed than opened year after year since the pandemic.
Winnipeg grocer closing after nearly 20 years
An independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is closing its doors.
Calgary
BREAKING
BREAKING ‘An avoidable tragedy’: Calgary woman charged after dog dies in hot car
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
Oh Deer! Alberta wildlife facility full of fawns after unintentional deer-nappings
A wildlife rehabilitation facility in southern Alberta is issuing a warning after becoming full of baby deer.
Edmonton
Record-breaking heat leads to second day of record energy demand in Alberta
Hot temperatures aren't the only highs being broken in Alberta this week.
'A paintbrush in my hand': Alex Janvier, part of Indian Group of Seven, dies at 89
Renowned artist Alex Janvier has died at the age of 89. Officials at the Assembly of First Nations annual general meeting announced his death and held a moment of silence.
Costco to increase annual membership fee to $65 this September
Costco is increasing its annual membership fees in Canada and the U.S. this fall to $65.
Regina
Masters suggests governments create 'pockets of money' for community projects
Regina's mayor is suggesting governments create pots of money for community projects. It comes as numerous organizations launch fundraising campaigns to complete capital projects.
'Dug ourselves into a hole': City of Regina to request debt limit increase
The City of Regina is preparing to ask the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) for an increase to its debt limit.
Here's why you may have noticed changes in your tap water
Many residents in both Regina and Moose Jaw may have noticed an unusual taste and odour from their drinking water. The change is nothing to worry about, according to the cities.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon says construction on first bus rapid transit stations begins this summer
Saskatoon city administrators say construction is set to begin on 14 of the first bus rapid transit (BRT) stations this year, and they’re pitching councillors on a name for the service — Link.
Two shooting victims refused to give statements, Saskatoon police say
Two men were hospitalized following two separate shooting incidents in Saskatoon on Wednesday.
'We have no answers': Sask. family of Ashley Morin marks 6th anniversary of her disappearance
Ashley Morin's family is left with more questions than answers on the sixth anniversary of her disappearance.
Vancouver
'A terrible tragedy': 4 dead in Keremeos, B.C., crash involving tractor trailer
A crash in Keremeos, B.C., Wednesday morning claimed the lives of four people, according to Mounties.
Targeted morning shooting in Abbotsford sends man to hospital, police say
Police are investigating a shooting in Abbotsford that sent one man to hospital early Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
Former BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver slams Premier David Eby, praises Conservatives' John Rustad
Former BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver is treading back into B.C. politics, slamming NDP Premier David Eby in an opinion piece in the Vancouver Sun, and showering praise on BC Conservative Leader John Rustad. He echoed those sentiments in an interview with CTV News Wednesday.
B.C. to implement committee's suggestions on overdose responses at schools
A B.C. steering committee has identified early actions for post-secondary institutions to follow in the event of an overdose on campus.
Kelowna
Kamloops shooting linked to ongoing drug conflict, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting last week linked to an "ongoing conflict" between drug traffickers.
Staff sick days causing B.C. ER closures during heat wave: health minister
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
B.C.-wide campfire ban coming this week
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.