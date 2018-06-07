

CTV Ottawa





Happy Ontario Election day everyone. A reminder that polls will open Thursday morning at 9 a.m. and they will close tonight at 9 p.m. You must vote at your assigned location that is written with an address on your voting card.

It is important to remember to bring along one piece of identification that has your name on the voters list. If you do not have your voting card with you or you need more information, go to elections.on.ca.

When you head into the voting booth, you can mark an X for your preferred candidate or you can decline the ballot. That option allows you to hand back the ballot to an election official.