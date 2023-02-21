Whiteouts possible on a snowy Tuesday in Ottawa

Strong flurries are on the way Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for increasing cloudiness this morning then flurries, at times heavy, beginning around noon.

A winter weather travel advisory in effect. It calls for the possibility of reduced visibility during a heavy snowfall in the afternoon.

"Brief but intense flurries could affect road conditions and will result in significantly reduced visibility at times," the advisory says.

Environment Canada says Ottawa could see 2 to 5 cm fall very quickly.

Today’s high will be -5 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -20 this morning and more like -10 this afternoon.

There will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening before skies clear overnight. Temperatures will fall to -12 C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -6 C on Wednesday. The wind chill will make it feel more like -15 in the morning and more like -8 in the afternoon.

A winter storm is set to sweep across the province on Wednesday. Periods of snow will begin Wednesday night and the overnight low will be -13 C.

On Thursday – periods of snow throughout the day and a high of -9 C.