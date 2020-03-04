OTTAWA -- It's the trendiest drink on social media; it's expected to be the hot drink of the summer; and it has hit LCBO stores in Ottawa.

But you won't have much luck getting your own claws on it.

White Claw is a hard seltzer beverage from the makers of Mike’s Hard Lemonade. It’s made up of just five ingredients: carbonated water, alcohol, cane sugar, natural flavours, and citric acid.

The product arrived at LCBO stores in Ottawa over the weekend and is already sold out at a number of locations.

The drink has proven popular on social media.

People stockpiling due to coronavirus in Ottawa, zero white claw left at king & rideau. pic.twitter.com/Vi6UR62QP1 — gregory m. conway (@gregorymconway) March 3, 2020

I went to the LCBO at 10 am this morning to be the 1st to buy white claw. Today's a good day? — Jezuscriss (@Jezuscringe) March 1, 2020

White Claw has been gaining popularity since its launch in 2016 for being a health-conscious alcoholic option. The drink contains 5% alcohol, 100 calories (per 355ml), and one gram of carbs (per 355ml).

The LCBO says White Claw is being sold at 13 locations around Ottawa, and comes in black cherry, mango, and natural lime flavours.