White Christmas "Guaranteed" for Ottawa
A snow plow clears snow on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesda,y March 5, 2008. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 7:20AM EST
Ottawa residents dreaming of a white Christmas will be happy on Christmas morning.
The Weather Network says Ottawa is “Guaranteed” to have a white Christmas this year.
Ottawa received 16 cm of snow Monday and Tuesday.
Toronto has a “slight chance” of a white Christmas, while a white Christmas is also guaranteed for Montreal and Quebec City.
Environment Canada defines a white Christmas as two or more centimetres of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. on December 25.
The Weather Network says “frigid weather” will arrive in Ottawa and most of Ontario for the week between Christmas and New Years.