

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa residents dreaming of a white Christmas will be happy on Christmas morning.

The Weather Network says Ottawa is “Guaranteed” to have a white Christmas this year.

Ottawa received 16 cm of snow Monday and Tuesday.

Toronto has a “slight chance” of a white Christmas, while a white Christmas is also guaranteed for Montreal and Quebec City.

Environment Canada defines a white Christmas as two or more centimetres of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. on December 25.

The Weather Network says “frigid weather” will arrive in Ottawa and most of Ontario for the week between Christmas and New Years.