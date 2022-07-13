Where to get free french fries in Ottawa today

It's national French fry day in the U.S., which means fry lovers can take advantage of deals at fast-food joints across the country.

But the celebration isn't limited to south of the border. Several chains have fry deals in Canada as well.

Here are some spots in Ottawa where you can pick up french fries for free on Wednesday.

New York Fries

Members of the 'Fry Society,' the New York Fries loyalty program, are eligible for free fries on Wednesday. It's not an app; instead, you add your card to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay.

McDonald's

Starting on Wednesday, McDonald's is giving away free medium fries with any order of at least $1. You have to use their app to qualify. The offer is open until July 27.

Wendy's

In the U.S., Wendy's is giving away french fries all week with various other items. However, it's not clear whether the offers apply in Canada as well. Mobile users should be able to check on the restaurant's app.

South of the border on Wednesday, you can get a free any size fry with any mobile order purchase. Thursday you can get free small breakfast season potatoes with any mobiel order purchase, and Friday you can get a free medium fry with any size fry mobile order purchase.