OTTAWA -- As the Confederation Line LRT problems simmer down, a spike in OC Transpo bus cancellations has passengers still fuming about transit service in the capital.

The problem was so bad in early December when 71 bus routes were cancelled over the December 8th weekend.

OC Transpo apologized to customers for the poor service that weekend.

Some of those OC Transpo operators needed on daily routes are sitting in 20 buses idling at the Ottawa Baseball stadium during rush hours.

Those buses are on call in the event of major breakdowns on the Confederation LRT Line.

"I'd like to get through the winter before a decision is made on when to pull those R1 buses", said Allan Hubley, chair of the Transit Commission.

The city's top transit boss, John Manconi, will provide councillors with an update this morning on service levels.

Manconi is also expected to address the comments made by OC Transpo driver Chris Grover,

Grover went public to the media about the problems at OC Transpo from bad scheduling to absenteesim.

Manconi will address the Transit Commission at its last meeting before the Christmas break.

Meantime, Hubley is hoping the biggest LRT issues have been resolved,

'The latest count is 6 million trips, that's a good number" said Hubley.