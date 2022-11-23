Where in Ottawa to watch Canada vs. Belgium at the World Cup

World Cup soccer will take over the capital on Wednesday afternoon as Canada's men's national soccer team plays its first World Cup match in 36 years.

The question for both diehard soccer fans and newcomers to the Team Canada bandwagon: where to watch?

Most sports bar in town will have the match on. Expect them to be crowded, and to get there early.

But there are a few parties that will hold special significance for many fans.

Louis Riel Dome

Forward Jonathan David, a key player for Canada, grew up in east Ottawa and graduated from Louis Riel High School in Gloucester in 2018. He has credited his athletic development at the school as a major reason for his success.

His former coach, Joe Fournier, is organizing a viewing party at the Louis Riel Dome. All are invited.

The dome is at 1659 Bearbrook Rd. A big crowd is expected to cheer on David and his teammates.

Canada forward Jonathan David (20) eyes the ball during practice ahead of the World Cup in Doha, Qatar on Saturday, November 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Glebe Central Pub

The Capital City Supporter Group and the Voyageurs - a national soccer supporter group - are hosting a viewing party at the Glebe Central pub, which will include giveaways of Atletico Ottawa gear.

"It's going to be packed in there," Capital City Supporters Group member Aaron Hooper told CTV Morning Live. "It's going to be the English football culture. In the pub standing cheering. We want a full house. We want people to be …really excited and bringing their full energy."

We're going to see scenes, especially if we win, that we've never seen before in Ottawa."

Canada Soccer parties

Canada Soccer has released a nationwide list of live viewing events. The Heart and Crown in the ByWard Market is listed as the official Carlsberg and Canada Soccer viewing party destination. Other pubs in the Market will be showing the match too.

They also say there are public viewing parties planned at St. Laurent Shopping Centreand Tanger Outlets.

Hometown Sports Grill

The Hometown Sports Grill on Bank Street calls itself Ottawa's biggest sports bar. They say they have more than 40 TVs, a full-screen TV and full volume. Bar staff will also be drawing names for a chance to win Team Canada jerseys during the game.