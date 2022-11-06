What you need to know about today's Canada Army Run in Ottawa

Thousands of runners will hit the streets of Ottawa this morning for the Canada Army Run.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canada Army Run will see runners participate in the 5 km and 10 km races.

"It's exciting for me and all of the team to finally have this back in-person, we're back downtown," said Maj. Lesley Quinlan, Director of the Canada Army Run.

Several roads in downtown Ottawa and along Sussex Drive will be closed this morning for the run.

The Canada Army Run was originally scheduled for Sept. 18, but was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

This year's race features a new route and finish line, with all races beginning at Ottawa City Hall and the finish line at the National War Memorial.

"The 5K route is going through downtown and our new finish line is beside the War Memorial; and the 10K keeps going, goes through the grounds of Rideau Hall and then comes back for the same finish line," Quinlan told CTV Morning Live on Friday.

The Canada Army Run raises money for Soldier On and Support Our Troops to care for Canadian Armed Forces members and their families.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Canada Army Run.

Race Times

The Canada Army Run 5K, presented by General Dynamics Mission Systems – Canada

8:45 a.m. – Start for Soldier On Wave

9 a.m. – Mass start

The Canada Army Run 10K, presented by Accora Village

9:45 a.m. – Start for Soldier On Wave

10 a.m. – Mass Start

Start and Finish Lines

The start line for the 5K and 10 K races is at Ottawa City Hall.

The finish line is at the National War Memorial.

Road closures

From 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Laurier Avenue West, from Nicholas to Bay streets

Bay Street, from Laurier Avenue West to Wellington Street

From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.