What you need to know about today's Atletico Ottawa game

Atletico Ottawa is hoping to take the final step in the journey from worst to first in the Canadian Premier League by winning the North Star Shield this evening.

One year after finishing in last place in the league, Atletico Ottawa hosts Forge FC in the CPL final at TD Place.

"Pretty excited," Atletico Ottawa captain Carl Haworth said on Friday. "There's a lot of excitement in the city right now, a lot of buzz around the team. The supporters' section has been amazing for us, so we're just looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd on Sunday."

A large crowd is expected at TD Place for the 6 p.m. game.

Atletico Ottawa is playing in its first championship final, while this is the fourth straight final for Forge FC. The Hamilton club won the title in 2019 and 2020, and lost in the 2021 championship game.

Haworth told Newstalk 580 CFRA the team has built an identity as a "really strong team, really organized team".

"Creating a game that will open up later on in the game," Haworth said. "If you look at our stats, we score a lot of goals late on, win games late on and that's all down to guys who are focused and committed."

Fans watch Atletico Ottawa face Pacific FC in the Canadian Premier League semi-final match on Sunday at TD Place. (Colton Praill/CTV News Ottawa)

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Canadian Premier League Final.

WHAT

Atletico Ottawa hosts Forge FC in the Canadian Premier League final.

WHEN

6 p.m. Sunday at TD Place.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

ROAD TO CHAMPIONSHIP

Atletico Ottawa hosts the Canadian Premier League championship after winning the regular season title.

Atletico Ottawa had a record of 13 wins, 10 draws and 5 losses this season, while Forge FC had a record of 14 wins, 5 draws and 9 losses.

In the semifinals, Atletico Ottawa defeated Pacific 3-1 on aggregate to advance to the finals. Forge FC defeated Cavalry FC 3-2 on aggregate.

TAKE TRANSIT

Fans are being encouraged to take public transit to the game.

OC Transpo is free with your match ticket.

Atletico Ottawa says parking at TD Place is sold out for today's game.

TICKETS

Tickets are still available for the Canadian Premier League championship game.

Visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.