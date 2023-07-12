What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend

A section of Highway 417 will be closed for approximately 82 hours this weekend for the replacement of the Bronson Avenue overpass.

Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership is replacing the aging overpass along the Queensway, and the highway will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. on Monday. The highway will be closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Rochester.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.

What

Construction crews will be replacing the Bronson Avenue bridge along the Queensway this weekend. The highway will be closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Rochester.

It's the latest in a series of projects to replace overpasses along the Queensway through Ottawa.

When

The section of Hwy. 417 will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. on Monday.

Lane reductions and ramp closures are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday.

These on-ramps will be closed

The city of Ottawa says the following on-ramps will be closed on the Queensway this weekend due to the bridge replacement:

O’Connor westbound

Lyon westbound (ongoing)

Bronson westbound

Maitland eastbound

Carling eastbound

Parkdale eastbound

Detours

These are the detours on the Queensway during the construction this weekend.

Westbound detour

Westbound motorists exit the highway at Metcalfe/Catherine

Continue westbound on Catherine Street

Continue onto Raymond Street

Take the Highway 417 Rochester westbound access ramp

A look at the westbound detour for the Hwy. 417 closure in Ottawa this weekend. (City of Ottawa)

Eastbound detour

Eastbound motorists exit the highway at Carling/Kirkwood

Continue eastbound on Carling Avenue

Turn left on Bronson Avenue

Turn right on Chamberlain Avenue

Continue onto Isabella Street

Take the Highway 417 Metcalfe eastbound access ramp

A look at the eastbound detour for the Hwy. 417 closure in Ottawa this weekend. (City of Ottawa)

Bronson Avenue

Bronson Avenue under the Queensway is closed to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists for three weeks as part of the construction project.

Bronson is closed between Catherine and Chamberlain until July 27.

The contractor recommends cyclists and pedestrians use Percy Street as a detour around the Bronson Avenue closure.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway

The National Capital Commission is suspending its Queen Elizabeth Driveway Active Use Program this weekend due to events at TD Place and Lansdowne.

The NCC says the Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open to vehicles on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Events at TD Place this weekend include the World Rugby Pacific Fours women's tournament on Friday, the Redblacks game Saturday afternoon and Atletico Ottawa on Sunday.

Other road closures in the city of Ottawa