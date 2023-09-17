What you need to know about the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run in Ottawa

Canadians from coast to coast to coast are lacing up their shoes today to honour the legacy of Terry Fox and raise money for cancer research.

The annual Terry Fox Run is held on the second Sunday after Labour Day each year in cities and towns around the country.

In Ottawa, there are four events taking place.

The main Ottawa Terry Fox Run takes place at Hog's Back Park. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. The mass start begins at 9 a.m. with the last start at 11 a.m. The run wraps up around noon.

There is limited parking at Hog's Back and some free parking at the Canada Post site on Riverside Drive that has been made available for the run.

Run organizers recommend taking public transit, though buses to the area are limited Sunday mornings. Check OC Transpo's travel planner for directions.

There are also runs in Kanata, Orléans, and Manotick/Greely.

The Kanata run begins at Kanata Montessori School, 355 Michael Cowpland Dr. Registration opens at 8 a.m. with the run taking place from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Orléans run begins at the parking lot of Sir Wilfrid Laurier High School, 1515 10th Line Rd. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m.

The Manotick/Greely run begins at the Greely Community Center, 1448 Meadow Dr. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the run begins at 10 a.m.

According to the Terry Fox Foundation's website, the runs in Ottawa have already raised more than $185,000 this year.

It has been 43 years since Terry Fox began his cross-country Marathon of Hope in St. John's, Nfld. He made it to Thunder Bay, Ont. after 143 days before his cancer returned and he was forced to stop running. He died June 28, 1981 at the age of 22.

Since then, Canadians running in his honour have raised more than $850 million for cancer research.

This year's Terry Fox Run in Ottawa takes place the same day as the Canada Army Run, raising funds for Support Our Troops and Solider On, the two charitable funds supported by the Canadian Armed Forces.