What you need to know about road closures, O-Train disruptions in Ottawa this weekend

Commuters will need to pack their patience while attempting to travel around Ottawa this weekend.

A section of the Queensway is closed between Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood avenues for construction, the O-Train will be out of service after 8 p.m. all weekend and several roads are closed for construction or active transportation use.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at road closures and service disruptions around Ottawa this weekend.

QUEENSWAY

A five-kilometre section of the Queensway is closed this weekend while crews replace the Booth Street Bridge.

Hwy. 417 is closed between Metcalfe and the Carling/Kirkwood avenues, with traffic being diverted onto Catherine Street, Bronson Avenue, Carling Avenue and Chamberlain/Isabella.

Here is a look at the detours for motorists travelling eastbound and westbound this weekend.

Westbound

Motorists travelling westbound will exit at the Metcalfe off-ramp

Travel westbound on Catherine Street

Turn left on Bronson Avenue and travel southbound

Turn right on Carling Avenue and travel westbound

Take Highway 417 westbound on-ramp from Carling Avenue

Eastbound

Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Carling/Kirkwood Avenue

Drive eastbound on Carling Avenue

Turn left on Bronson Avenue

Travel northbound to Chamberlain Avenue and turn right

Continue onto Isabella Street

Take Highway 417 eastbound on-ramp at Metcalfe Street

Highway 417 closure between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood Avenue in both directions begins today, August 11 at 8 pm until August 15 at 6 am.

Detour info: https://t.co/tHNaSs48nU

Traffic impacts will be significant, please allow lots of time when travelling in the area. pic.twitter.com/6K9FKdOr7k — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) August 11, 2022

O-TRAIN

The O-Train will be out of service after 8 p.m. all weekend for maintenance work.

OC Transpo says the full line will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

R1 replacement bus service will run the full line, matching regular train frequency.

More information is available at octranspo.com.

Reminder: RTG will be performing proactive track and maintenance work on Line 1 in the evening and overnight from August 12-25. Signage will be posted across the system to notify and direct customers to R1 bus stops. Find detailed schedule here: https://t.co/sHAXqGYNP2 — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) August 8, 2022

SLATER STREET

Slater Street is closed this weekend from Bronson Avenue to Bay Street as part of the Albert/Queen/Slater/Bronson reconstruction project.

Slater Street will be closed from 9 a.m. on Friday until 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The city says motorists, cyclists and OC Transpo buses will be detoured via Laurier Avenue and Bay Street.

QUEEN ELIZABETH DRIVEWAY

Queen Elizabeth Driveway is closed to vehicles all weekend between Somerset Street and Fifth Avenue.

The road on the west side of the Rideau Canal is open for active use only.

SIR JOHN A. MACDONALD PARKWAY

The westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway will be closed to vehicles on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the NCC's Weekend Bikedays.

The SJAM will be closed from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

SIR GEORGE-ETIENNE CARTIER PARKWAY

Both lanes of the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway are closed to vehicles between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard.

The road is closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

CHAUDIERE CROSSING

The Chaudiere Crossing connecting Ottawa and Gatineau is closed from 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday at 6 p.m.

The bridge will be temporarily open to Gatineau-bound traffic for four hours on Saturday (7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.)

No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the bridge.

WELLINGTON STREET

Wellington Street remains closed to vehicle traffic between Elgin Street and Bank Street.

Motorists can use Queen Street to move through the area.

OTHER TRAFFIC DISRUPTIONS