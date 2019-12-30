OTTAWA -- There are a number of closures and service reductions over New Year's you will want to know about.

Shopping, drinking and eating:

Grocery stores across the city will be closed on New Year's Day, as will all City of Ottawa Public Libraries.

All LCBO and Beer stores are open shorter hours on December 31st, and are closed on New Year's Day.

All major malls, including the Rideau Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre and St. Laurent Shopping Centre, are closed on New Year's Day.

City services:

Ottawa City Hall, seven client service centres and provincial offence courts are closed on New Year's Day.

No green bin, recycling and garbage pick-up on New Year’s Day. Garbage pick-up is delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

Getting to and from:

OC Transpo is operating on a reduced schedule. On New Year’s Day service will operate on a Sunday schedule.

OC Transpo and Para transpo is free New Year's Eve. from 5 pm to 4 am on New Year’s Day.

OC Transpo's winter schedule begins Jan. 5, 2020, with regular weekday service resuming Jan. 6.

The Confederation Line will run until 2 am New Year’s Day, the Trillium Line will operate until 1 am New Year’s Day.

Regular parking regulations apply, meaning no free parking on the statutory holidays.