What's open and closed on Monday, Nov. 13

With Remembrance Day on a Saturday, the city of Ottawa says there will be schedule impacts on Monday, Nov. 13 as well.

Retail

Most retail businesses in Ottawa must remain closed until 12:30 p.m. on Remembrance Day, in accordance with the city's Remembrance Day bylaw. That includes major malls, clothing stores and beer and liquor stores.

Exemptions include grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations, which are allowed to remain open.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo buses and the O-Train will continue with regular service on Remembrance Day and on Monday.

There will be detours in place for the following bus routes on Saturday.

Routes 5, 6, 7, 14, 18, 19 in both directions and 16 Tunney’s Pasture will be detoured due to road closures on Rideau and Elgin from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Veterans who wear their medals or uniforms during National Veterans' Week can ride OC Transpo buses, the O-Train and Para Transpo vehicles for free.

Client Service Centres

Ottawa's 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only.

All services at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the city's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.

The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed.

Garbage, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no impacts to green bin, recycling or garbage collection.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City Services

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Saturday. Regular hours resume on Monday.

All municipal child care centres are closed on Monday.

Indoor pools, arenas, as well as recreation and community centres will be open.

All City-operated museums will be closed on Monday.

Arts Court, Nepean Creative Arts Centre and Nepean Visual Arts Centre will be open regular hours.

The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and Dental Clinics will be closed.

Employment and social services

The city of Ottawa says all four Employment and Social Services offices will be closed on Monday.

370 Catherine Street

2339 Ogilvie Road

100 Constellation Drive

2020 Walkley Road

Museums

