What's open and closed on Family Day
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 11:57AM EST
Family Day is coming up on Monday, February 19. Since it is a provincial holiday, there are several closures and schedule changes you should know about.
WHAT'S OPEN
- Rideau Centre will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- OC Transpo will be running on a revised weekday schedule
- City-run pools, fitness centres and arenas will be open with modified hours
- The rink on Parliament Hill will be open. Visitors must have a skating pass.
- The Sens Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall will be open from 6 am. to 11 p.m.
- Skating Court at Lansdowne will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Ben Franklin Place skating rink at 101 Centrepointe Drive will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The following museums will be open: The Canadian Museum of Nature, The Canadian Museum of History and the National Gallery of Canada
WHAT'S CLOSED
- City hall and all client service centres
- Curbside garbage, recycling and green bin pickup will be delayed by one day all week
- The city's provincial offences court at 100 Constellation Crescent
- All municipal child care centres
- All Ottawa Public Library branches
- Most malls, including Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and St. Laurent Shopping Centre
- All LCBO and Beer Store locations
- There is no free parking on Family Day