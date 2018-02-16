Family Day is coming up on Monday, February 19. Since it is a provincial holiday, there are several closures and schedule changes you should know about. 

WHAT'S OPEN

  • Rideau Centre will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • OC Transpo will be running on a revised weekday schedule
  • City-run pools, fitness centres and arenas will be open with modified hours
  • The rink on Parliament Hill will be open. Visitors must have a skating pass.
  • The Sens Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall will be open from 6 am. to 11 p.m.
  • Skating Court at Lansdowne will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Ben Franklin Place skating rink at 101 Centrepointe Drive will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • The following museums will be open: The Canadian Museum of Nature, The Canadian Museum of History and the National Gallery of Canada

WHAT'S CLOSED

  • City hall and all client service centres
  • Curbside garbage, recycling and green bin pickup will be delayed by one day all week
  • The city's provincial offences court at 100 Constellation Crescent
  • All municipal child care centres
  • All Ottawa Public Library branches
  • Most malls, including Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and St. Laurent Shopping Centre
  • All LCBO and Beer Store locations
  • There is no free parking on Family Day