OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Christmas holidays.

COVID-19 assessment centre and care clinics

Ottawa's assessment centres will remain open for the holiday season. However, sites will have adjusted operating hours between Wednesday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Jan 4.

To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre

Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

Shortened days (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) for both Ottawa Hospital and CHEO centres on Dec. 24, 26, 27, 31 and Jan. 2 and 3.

Shortened days (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) for the Ottawa Hospital site Dec. 28 to 31

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre

Closed: Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

Shortened Day (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) December 24 and 31

The Moodie Care Clinic will be closed: Dec. 25-27 and Jan. 2-3

The Heron Care Clinic will be closed: Dec. 23-27 and Jan. 1 to 3

The Ray Friel Care Clinic will be closed on Dec. 25

COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre will be closed Dec. 25 to 27, and Jan. 1 to 3. There will be shortened days on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Transit Service

OC Transpo is running on a holiday schedule between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1. For route information, visit www.octranspo.com

Here is a look at the OC Transpo schedule changes over the holidays:

Dec. 21-24: Reduced Weekday schedule

Dec. 25: Sunday Schedule

Dec. 26: Saturday schedule with extra service on busy routes

Dec. 28: Saturday schedule

Dec. 29-30: Reduced weekday schedule

Dec. 31: Reduced weekday schedule with no-charge service after 8 p.m.

Jan. 1: Sunday schedule

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside or multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Christmas Day and New Year's Day

Friday collections will take place on Saturday, Dec. 26 and Saturday, Jan 2

The Trail Waste Facility will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

City of Ottawa Client Services

Client service centres, including the Government Service Centre at 110 Laurier Avenue West and the service centre at Ben Franklin Place will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day

All other client service centres and the City's Provincial Offences Court remain closed due to COVID-19

Ottawa recreation services

Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate drop-in programs on modified schedules during the holiday season.

Some holiday-themed registered programs will be offered at community centres, arenas and swimming pools. Browse JoinOttawa or check with your facility to register.

Refrigerated outdoor rinks will be open over the holiday season. Check the alert status to confirm that the rink is open.

City of Ottawa services

All municipal child-care centres will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, Monday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Jan. 1

Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, Saturday, Dec. 26 and Friday, Jan. 1. On Thursday, Dec. 24, and Thursday, Dec. 31, open branches will close early at 3 p.m.

LCBO/BEER STORES

All LCBO outlets will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, Sat. Dec. 26 and New Year's Day.

All Beer Store outlets will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. For more information, visit www.thebeerstore.ca

GROCERY STORES

For information on store hours, visit the company's websites

Loblaws - https://www.loblaws.ca/store-locator

Sobeys - https://www.sobeys.com/store-locator/

Farm Boy - https://www.farmboy.ca/stores/

Whole Foods Lansdowne - https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/lansdownepark

SHOPPING CENTRES

Bayshore Shopping Centre

Open Dec. 24 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day

Open Dec. 26 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open Dec. 31 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed New Year's Day

Billings Bridge Shopping Centre

Open Dec. 24 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day

Open Dec. 26 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Dec. 31 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed New Year's Day

Carlingwood Shopping Centre

Open Dec. 24 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day

Open Dec. 26 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Open Dec. 31 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed New Year's Day

Place d'Orleans

Open Dec. 24 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day

Open Dec. 26 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Open Dec. 31 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed New Year's Day

Rideau Centre

Open Dec. 24 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day

Open Dec. 26 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Dec. 31 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed New Year's Day

St. Laurent Centre

Open Dec. 24 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day

Open Dec. 26 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Dec. 31 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed New Year's Day

Tanger Outlets

Open Dec. 24 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day

Open Dec. 26 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open Dec. 31 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau

The Canadian Museum of Nature

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18 to 23 and Dec. 26 to 30

Closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and New Year's Day

For more information, visit www.nature.ca

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum

Open Dec. 18 to 20, Dec. 24, Dec. 26-Jan. 3

Closed Dec. 21-23, Christmas Day

For more information, visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum

Dec. 18-21, Dec. 24, Dec. 26 to Jan. 3, inclusively

Closed on Christmas Day

For more information, visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/aviation/visit#hours

The Canada Science and Technology Museum

Open Dec. 18-20, Dec. 23-24, Dec. 26 to Jan. 3

Closed Christmas Day

For more information, visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/scitech/visit#hours

The National Gallery of Canada

Open Dec. 18 to 20, Dec. 24, Dec. 26, 27, 30, 31, Jan 1, Jan. 2, Jan. 3

Closed Dec. 21-23, Christmas Day, Dec. 28-29

For more information, visit: www.gallery.ca

The Canadian War Museum

Open Dec. 18 to 20, Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 26-27, Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan 2-3

Closed Christmas Day, New Year's Day

For more information, visit www.warmuseum.ca

The Diefenbunker

Open: Dec. 18-20, Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 2-3

Closed: Dec. 21-27, Jan. 1

The Canadian Museum of History

Closed over the holidays due to the COVID-19 restrictions in the Outaouais

The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, City Hall Art Gallery and the Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame at Ottawa City Hall are closed.

All other city arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed.