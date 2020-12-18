Advertisement
What's open and closed in Ottawa over the Christmas holidays
OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Christmas holidays.
COVID-19 assessment centre and care clinics
Ottawa's assessment centres will remain open for the holiday season. However, sites will have adjusted operating hours between Wednesday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Jan 4.
To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx
The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre
- Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1
- Shortened days (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) for both Ottawa Hospital and CHEO centres on Dec. 24, 26, 27, 31 and Jan. 2 and 3.
- Shortened days (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) for the Ottawa Hospital site Dec. 28 to 31
COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre
- Closed: Dec. 25 and Jan. 1
- Shortened Day (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) December 24 and 31
The Moodie Care Clinic will be closed: Dec. 25-27 and Jan. 2-3
The Heron Care Clinic will be closed: Dec. 23-27 and Jan. 1 to 3
The Ray Friel Care Clinic will be closed on Dec. 25
COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre will be closed Dec. 25 to 27, and Jan. 1 to 3. There will be shortened days on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
Transit Service
OC Transpo is running on a holiday schedule between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1. For route information, visit www.octranspo.com
Here is a look at the OC Transpo schedule changes over the holidays:
- Dec. 21-24: Reduced Weekday schedule
- Dec. 25: Sunday Schedule
- Dec. 26: Saturday schedule with extra service on busy routes
- Dec. 28: Saturday schedule
- Dec. 29-30: Reduced weekday schedule
- Dec. 31: Reduced weekday schedule with no-charge service after 8 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Sunday schedule
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no curbside or multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Christmas Day and New Year's Day
- Friday collections will take place on Saturday, Dec. 26 and Saturday, Jan 2
- The Trail Waste Facility will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1
City of Ottawa Client Services
- Client service centres, including the Government Service Centre at 110 Laurier Avenue West and the service centre at Ben Franklin Place will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day
- All other client service centres and the City's Provincial Offences Court remain closed due to COVID-19
Ottawa recreation services
- Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate drop-in programs on modified schedules during the holiday season.
- Some holiday-themed registered programs will be offered at community centres, arenas and swimming pools. Browse JoinOttawa or check with your facility to register.
- Refrigerated outdoor rinks will be open over the holiday season. Check the alert status to confirm that the rink is open.
City of Ottawa services
- All municipal child-care centres will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, Monday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Jan. 1
- Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, Saturday, Dec. 26 and Friday, Jan. 1. On Thursday, Dec. 24, and Thursday, Dec. 31, open branches will close early at 3 p.m.
LCBO/BEER STORES
All LCBO outlets will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, Sat. Dec. 26 and New Year's Day.
All Beer Store outlets will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. For more information, visit www.thebeerstore.ca
GROCERY STORES
For information on store hours, visit the company's websites
Loblaws - https://www.loblaws.ca/store-locator
Sobeys - https://www.sobeys.com/store-locator/
Farm Boy - https://www.farmboy.ca/stores/
Whole Foods Lansdowne - https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/lansdownepark
SHOPPING CENTRES
Bayshore Shopping Centre
- Open Dec. 24 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed Christmas Day
- Open Dec. 26 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Open Dec. 31 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed New Year's Day
Billings Bridge Shopping Centre
- Open Dec. 24 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed Christmas Day
- Open Dec. 26 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Open Dec. 31 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed New Year's Day
Carlingwood Shopping Centre
- Open Dec. 24 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed Christmas Day
- Open Dec. 26 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Open Dec. 31 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed New Year's Day
Place d'Orleans
- Open Dec. 24 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed Christmas Day
- Open Dec. 26 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Open Dec. 31 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed New Year's Day
Rideau Centre
- Open Dec. 24 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed Christmas Day
- Open Dec. 26 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Open Dec. 31 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed New Year's Day
St. Laurent Centre
- Open Dec. 24 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed Christmas Day
- Open Dec. 26 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Open Dec. 31 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed New Year's Day
Tanger Outlets
- Open Dec. 24 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed Christmas Day
- Open Dec. 26 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Open Dec. 31 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau
The Canadian Museum of Nature
- Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18 to 23 and Dec. 26 to 30
- Closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and New Year's Day
- For more information, visit www.nature.ca
The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Open Dec. 18 to 20, Dec. 24, Dec. 26-Jan. 3
- Closed Dec. 21-23, Christmas Day
- For more information, visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/
The Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Dec. 18-21, Dec. 24, Dec. 26 to Jan. 3, inclusively
- Closed on Christmas Day
- For more information, visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/aviation/visit#hours
The Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Open Dec. 18-20, Dec. 23-24, Dec. 26 to Jan. 3
- Closed Christmas Day
- For more information, visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/scitech/visit#hours
The National Gallery of Canada
- Open Dec. 18 to 20, Dec. 24, Dec. 26, 27, 30, 31, Jan 1, Jan. 2, Jan. 3
- Closed Dec. 21-23, Christmas Day, Dec. 28-29
- For more information, visit: www.gallery.ca
The Canadian War Museum
- Open Dec. 18 to 20, Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 26-27, Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan 2-3
- Closed Christmas Day, New Year's Day
- For more information, visit www.warmuseum.ca
The Diefenbunker
- Open: Dec. 18-20, Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 2-3
- Closed: Dec. 21-27, Jan. 1
The Canadian Museum of History
- Closed over the holidays due to the COVID-19 restrictions in the Outaouais
The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, City Hall Art Gallery and the Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame at Ottawa City Hall are closed.
All other city arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed.