OTTAWA -- The Thanksgiving long weekend means some stores and public services will be closed or modified on Monday.

Here’s a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday.

COVID-19 TESTING AND VACCINATIONS

Testing services and vaccinations will be available on Monday.

Visit the OPH COVID-19 Vaccine page for vaccination clinic hours and availability. https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/public-health-topics/covid-19-vaccine.aspx

Visit the OPH COVID-19 Testing Information page for hours of operation and to book appointments at assessment centres and care clinics in Ottawa. https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

SHOPPING

Most malls and grocery stores will be closed on Monday.

The Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Loblaws on Rideau Street, Loblaws on Isabella Street and Whole Foods at Lansdowne will all be open on Thanksgiving Monday.

The LCBO will be closed on Monday.

CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES

Parking

All parking restrictions will remain in effect. Unsigned overtime restrictions have a six-hour limit on statutory holidays.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo is running on a Sunday schedule.

The O-Train Line 1 is offline due to a derailment. R1 bus service is in effect.

The OC Transpo Customer Service Centre in the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit octranspo.com.

Client Service Centres

Ottawa's 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only.

The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive and 255 Centrum Boulevard and the city's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed.

Green Bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside collection of green bins, recycling or garbage on Thanksgiving Day. Collection scheduled for Monday, October 11 will be collected on Tuesday, October 12. Collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Recreational services

Some indoor pools will be open for public swimming, with modified schedules.

Some weight and cardio rooms will be open with modified schedules.

Some drop-in and fitness activities will be offered on a modified schedule

Most registered programs will be cancelled. Check with your facility to confirm, as there are some exceptions.

Other city of Ottawa services

The Sexual Health Clinic will be closed.

The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed. The Site mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre and the COVID-19 Information line at 613-580-6744 will be closed. Visit Ottawa Public Health’s website for more information. https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/index.aspx

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Booking line at 613-691-5505 will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dental clinics will be closed.

The Baby Help Line will be closed.

The Tom Brown respite centre at 141 Bayview Station Road, the Bernard Grandmaître respite centre at 309 McArthur Avenue, and the St. Paul’s Eastern United Church respite centre at 473 Cumberland Street will be closed. The centres will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 12, during regular operating hours.

All municipal child care centres will be closed.

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed. Virtual services, loans and programs can be accessed on the Ottawa Public Library website. https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en

City of Ottawa museums, the City of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 will be closed.

Programming will be modified at some City arts centres, galleries, and theatres. Check with your facility to confirm.

Federally regulated services