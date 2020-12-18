Advertisement
What's open and closed in Ottawa on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Christmas holidays.
COVID-19 assessment centre and care clinics
Ottawa's assessment centres will remain open for the holiday season. However, sites will have adjusted operating hours between Wednesday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Jan 4.
To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx
The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre
- Closed Jan. 1
- Shortened days (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) for both Ottawa Hospital and CHEO centres on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 and 3.
- Shortened days (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) for the Ottawa Hospital site Dec. 28 to 31
COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre
- Closed: Jan. 1
- Shortened Day (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Dec. 31
The Moodie Care Clinic will be closed: Jan. 2-3
The Heron Care Clinic will be closed: Jan. 1 to 3
COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre will be closed Jan. 1 to 3. There will be shortened days on Dec. 31.
Transit Service
OC Transpo is running on a holiday schedule between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1. For route information, visit www.octranspo.com
Here is a look at the OC Transpo schedule changes over the holidays:
- Dec. 29-30: Reduced weekday schedule
- Dec. 31: Reduced weekday schedule
- Jan. 1: Sunday schedule
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no curbside or multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on New Year's Day
- Friday collections will take place on Saturday, Jan 2
- The Trail Waste Facility will be closed on Jan. 1
City of Ottawa Client Services
- Client service centres, including the Government Service Centre at 110 Laurier Avenue West and the service centre at Ben Franklin Place will be closed on New Year's Day
- All other client service centres and the City's Provincial Offences Court remain closed due to COVID-19
Ottawa recreation services
- Pools, arenas and fitness centres remain closed because of the provincewide shutdown.
- Refrigerated outdoor rinks will be open over the holiday season. Check the alert status to confirm that the rink is open.
City of Ottawa services
- All municipal child-care centres will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1
- Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1. On Thursday, Dec. 31, open branches will close early at 3 p.m. Branches are only open for curbside pickups and returns because of the lockdown. All in-branch services will be closed.
LCBO/BEER STORES
All LCBO outlets will be closed on New Year's Day.
All Beer Store outlets will be closed on New Year's Day. For more information, visit www.thebeerstore.ca
GROCERY STORES
For information on store hours, visit the company's websites
Loblaws - https://www.loblaws.ca/store-locator
Sobeys - https://www.sobeys.com/store-locator/
Farm Boy - https://www.farmboy.ca/stores/
Whole Foods Lansdowne - https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/lansdownepark
SHOPPING CENTRES
Shopping malls will be closed for in-person retail as of Dec. 26 until the provincewide shutdown ends. Members of the public are only permitted to enter the mall to:
- Access businesses and organizations permitted to be open (e.g., pharmacy, dentist); food court open for take away, or by appointment only to facilitate pick up.
- Access court services and government services
Members of the public are not permitted to loiter in any area of the shopping mall that is not related to the purpose of their visit.
Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau
All museums and art galleries are closed because of the provincewide shutdown.