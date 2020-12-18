OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Christmas holidays.

COVID-19 assessment centre and care clinics

Ottawa's assessment centres will remain open for the holiday season. However, sites will have adjusted operating hours between Wednesday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Jan 4.

To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre

Closed Jan. 1

Shortened days (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) for both Ottawa Hospital and CHEO centres on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 and 3.

Shortened days (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) for the Ottawa Hospital site Dec. 28 to 31

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre

Closed: Jan. 1

Shortened Day (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Dec. 31

The Moodie Care Clinic will be closed: Jan. 2-3

The Heron Care Clinic will be closed: Jan. 1 to 3

COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre will be closed Jan. 1 to 3. There will be shortened days on Dec. 31.

Transit Service

OC Transpo is running on a holiday schedule between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1. For route information, visit www.octranspo.com

Here is a look at the OC Transpo schedule changes over the holidays:

Dec. 29-30: Reduced weekday schedule

Dec. 31: Reduced weekday schedule

Jan. 1: Sunday schedule

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside or multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on New Year's Day

Friday collections will take place on Saturday, Jan 2

The Trail Waste Facility will be closed on Jan. 1

City of Ottawa Client Services

Client service centres, including the Government Service Centre at 110 Laurier Avenue West and the service centre at Ben Franklin Place will be closed on New Year's Day

All other client service centres and the City's Provincial Offences Court remain closed due to COVID-19

Ottawa recreation services

Pools, arenas and fitness centres remain closed because of the provincewide shutdown.

Refrigerated outdoor rinks will be open over the holiday season. Check the alert status to confirm that the rink is open.

City of Ottawa services

All municipal child-care centres will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1

Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1. On Thursday, Dec. 31, open branches will close early at 3 p.m. Branches are only open for curbside pickups and returns because of the lockdown. All in-branch services will be closed.

LCBO/BEER STORES

All LCBO outlets will be closed on New Year's Day.

All Beer Store outlets will be closed on New Year's Day. For more information, visit www.thebeerstore.ca

GROCERY STORES

For information on store hours, visit the company's websites

Loblaws - https://www.loblaws.ca/store-locator

Sobeys - https://www.sobeys.com/store-locator/

Farm Boy - https://www.farmboy.ca/stores/

Whole Foods Lansdowne - https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/lansdownepark

SHOPPING CENTRES

Shopping malls will be closed for in-person retail as of Dec. 26 until the provincewide shutdown ends. Members of the public are only permitted to enter the mall to:

Access businesses and organizations permitted to be open (e.g., pharmacy, dentist); food court open for take away, or by appointment only to facilitate pick up.

Access court services and government services

Members of the public are not permitted to loiter in any area of the shopping mall that is not related to the purpose of their visit.

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau

All museums and art galleries are closed because of the provincewide shutdown.