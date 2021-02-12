OTTAWA -- It’s the Family Day long weekend in Ottawa.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the closures and schedule changes across the capital on Monday.

COVID-19 TESTING

Here is a look at the hours of operation for Ottawa’s COVID-19 assessment centres and care clinics on Monday:

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Brewer Assessment Centre: open 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Arena: open 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru Assessment Centre at City Hall/NAC: open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Centretown, Sandy Hill, and Somerset West Community Health Centres and the pop-up testing site at the Vanier Community Service Centre will be closed

To book an appointment, visit: https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

OC TRANSPO

OC Transpo buses will operate on a reduced weekday schedule on Monday.

O-Train Line 1 will run on a normal weekday schedule.

All OC Transpo Customer Service Centres remain closed.

For route information, visit octranspo.com

CITY OF OTTAWA CLIENT SERVICES

All City of Ottawa Client Service Centres, including at Ottawa City Hall and Ben Franklin Place, will be closed on Monday.

All other client service centres and the City’s Provincial Offences Court remain closed

Ottawa’s 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters

GARBAGE, RECYCLING AND GREEN BIN COLLECTION

There will be no curbside or multi-residential green bin, recycling and garbage collection on Family Day.

The pick-up will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 16. In addition, the collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Multi-residential recycling container and green bin collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

CHILD CARE SERVICES

All City of Ottawa municipal child care centres will be closed on Monday.

LIBRARY SERVICES

The Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday.

GROCERY STORES

Loblaws on Isabella Street is open Family Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Loblaws on Rideau Street is open Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Farm Boy in the Rideau Centre is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods Market at Lansdowne is open Family Day Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All other grocery stores must close on Monday.

LCBO AND BEER STORES

All LCBO outlets are closed on Mondays. LCBO stores close at 8 p.m. or earlier Tuesday to Sunday.

Beer Store outlets are closed on Family Day.

MUSEUMS IN OTTAWA AND GATINEAU

All museums and art galleries in Ottawa are closed because of the provincewide shutdown.

The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau is closed on Mondays.