OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the closures and schedule changes in Ottawa for the Easter weekend.

COVID-19 TESTING OVER EASTER WEEKEND

Good Friday

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Moodie: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Ray Friel: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at NAC: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Arena: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at NAC: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 4

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Arena: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at NAC: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, April 5

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Ray Friel: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Arena: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at NAC: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: 9 a.m. to 3:30 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OTTAWA CLIENT SERVICE CENTRES

Client Service Centres, including the Government Service Centre at 110 Laurier Avenue West and the service centre at Ben Franklin Place will be closed Good Friday, Sunday and Monday

The city of Ottawa's 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters. Call 311 or 613-580-2400

TRANSIT SERVICE

O-Train Line 1 will be running on a Sunday schedule from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Good Friday. The Confederation Line will be running on the current weekday schedule from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday

OC Transpo buses will be running on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday. OC Transpo bus service will run on a reduced weekday schedule on Monday

OC Train Line 2 replacement bus service will be running on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday. OC Transpo bus service will run on a reduced weekday schedule on Monday

GREEN BIN, RECYCLING AND GARBAGE COLLECTION

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Friday's collection will be collected on Saturday. Easter Monday collection will be collected on Tuesday, with collection delayed by one day all week.

Garbage at multi-residential properties will be collected on the regularly scheduled day

COMMUNITY AND SOCIAL SERVICES

The Tom Brown respite centre, at 141 Bayview Road, will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday to Monday.

The Bernard Grandmaître respite centre at 309 McArthur Road, and the St. Paul’s Eastern United Church respite centre at 473 Cumberland Street, will be closed on Friday to Sunday. Both centres will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES

All municipal child care centres will be closed Friday and Monday

The Ottawa Public Library will be closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday. Operating branches will be open on Saturday

The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed on Friday and Monday

The Dental Clinics will be closed Friday and Monday

GROCERY STORES

All grocery stores are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Loblaws on Isabella Street is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Loblaws on Rideau Street is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Whole Foods at Lansdowne is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday

All grocery stores are open regular hours on Saturday and Easter Monday

MALLS

Bayshore Shopping Centre is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Carlingwood Shopping Centre is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Place d'Orleans is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Rideau Centre is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday

St. Laurent Centre is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Tanger Outlets is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday

All malls are open regular hours on Saturday and Easter Monday

MUSEUMS

Museums in Ottawa are allowed to remain open in the Red-Control Level.

Here is a look at the Easter weekend schedule at each museum.