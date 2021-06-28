OTTAWA -- There will be several closures and schedule changes across Ottawa on Canada Day.

Just a reminder, Ottawa enters Step 2 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan on Wednesday, June 30.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Thursday, July 1.

COVID-19 TESTING

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre on Coventry Road: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Moodie: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Heron: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All other COVID-19 testing centres in Ottawa will be closed on Canada Day.

OC TRANSPO

OC Transpo service will be free on Canada Day

All buses will run on a Sunday schedule, with extra service on busy routes

O-Train Line 1 (Confederation Line) will operate on a reduced weekday schedule, with evening service extended until 1 a.m.

O-Train Line 2 bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule, with evening service extended until 1 a.m.

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service

For route information, visit OC Transpo’s Travel Planner to plan your trip.

GARBAGE, RECYCLING AND GREEN BIN COLLECTION

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Canada Day. Collection scheduled for Thursday will take place on Friday. Friday's collection will take place on Saturday.

Garbage at multi-residential properties will be collected on the regularly scheduled day. Collection of recycling and green bins will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Canada Day and Saturday, July 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OTTAWA CLIENT SERVICE CENTRES

The Client Services Centres at Ottawa City Hall and Ben Franklin Place and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Canada Day.

The City’s 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters. Call 311 or 613-580-2400 to speak to a customer service representative.

CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Canada Day

All municipal child care centres will be closed on Thursday

The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic, Ottawa Public Health Information Centre and Dental Clinics will be closed

GROCERY STORES

Loblaws on Isabella Street is open Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Loblaws on Rideau Street is open Canada Day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne is open Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All other grocery stores are required to close on Canada Day. The Farm Boy in the Rideau Centre will be closed on Thursday.

SHOPPING MALLS

Rideau Centre is open Canada Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stores at Tanger Outlets open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (check individual stores for operating hours)

Businesses in the ByWard Market and the Glebe are allowed to open on Canada

All other malls are required to remain closed on Canada Day.

LCBO AND BEER STORES

All LCBO outlets are closed in Ottawa on Canada Day.

The following Beer Store locations will be open in Ottawa on Thursday.

1869 Bank Street (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

1984 Baseline Road (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

515 Somerset Street West (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

2018 Ogilvie Road (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

3500 Fallowfield Roads (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

499 Terry Fox Dr. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

2276 Tenth Line Road (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

MUSEUMS

Canadian Museum of History is open on Canada Day and admission is free.

All museums in Ottawa remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.