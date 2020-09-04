OTTAWA -- It's the final long weekend of summer. Here's a look at events and activities for families in the Ottawa area during the Labour Day weekend.

Beach season

The National Capital Commission's beaches in Gatineau Park and at Leamy Lake are open all weekend.

The final day with lifeguards on duty is Monday.

Splash pads in the City of Ottawa are still open for the summer.

The Drive In at Wesley Clover Parks

The Drive In at Wesley Clover Parks presents drive in movies all weekend.

Friday, Sept 4: John Wick

Sat, Sept. 5: Wreck-It Ralph (early movie)

Sat, Sept. 5: Captain Marvel (late movie)

Sun, Sept. 6: Insidious

For more information, visit www.thedriveinottawa.ca

Beer at the Movies

Beyond the Pale Brewing presents "Beer at the Movies" on Sunday.

It's turning its outdoor patio into a cinema for a night.

For more information, visit btpshop.ca

Did you guess the #movie?



The pose was a big hint. We are kicking off our #Beer at the Movies night with the classic 1984 #Footloose movie. Happening this Sunday - 9 pm. No reservations just first come first served. Check back tomorrow for the official beer pairing for the event pic.twitter.com/b9V6qdAPB9 — Beyond the Pale (@BTPBrewing) September 3, 2020

Museums

The Canadian Museum of Nature reopens to the public on Saturday after being closed due to COVID-19.

Both the Canadian War Museum and the Canadian Museum of History have opened most of their exhibitions to the public.

Here is a look at the museum schedule for the weekend

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 7.

The Canada Aviation and Spaced Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 7.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 7.

The National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Labour Day

The Canadian Museum of History is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The museum is closed on Labour Day

The Canadian War Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The museum is closed on Labour Day.

The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Diefenbunker is closed on Labour Day

The Ottawa Art Gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Saunders Farm

Saunders Farm invites you to check out the GIANT Jumbo Jumpers, the Splashpad and other activities this summer.

Visit www.saundersfarm.com

Ottawa Farmers Markets

The Lansdowne Market is open on Sundays

The ByWard Market vendors are open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Parkdale Market is open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Carp Farmers Market is open on Saturdays

The Westboro Market is open on Saturdays.

Cruising the water

Paul's Boat Line offers a 90 minute cruise along the Ottawa River.

Rideau Canal Cruise: Enjoy a 90 minute cruise to discover the Rideau Canal, from the Ottawa River to Dow's Lake.

Ottawa City Rafting is open along the Ottawa River in Ottawa. Depart from Britannia Beach and enjoy a trip on the Ottawa River to the Canadian War Museum.

OWL Rafting in Foresters Falls is also open for the summer. Enjoy rafting, camping, a sandy beach and more.

Rafting Momentum in Bryson, Quebec is open for the summer.

Wilderness Tours Adventure Resort is open. Enjoy rafting, kayaking and bungee. Wilderness Tours is located in Foresters Falls, west of Ottawa.

Motorsport racing

The Calabogie Motorsports schedule Sept. 5 to 7 includes Motorcycle Track Day and Exotic Car Experience.

For more information, visit calabogiemotorsports.com

The Brockville Ontario Speedway hosts racing on Sept 5.

For more information visit brockvillespeedway.com

Gatineau Park

Gatineau Park is open for visitors. Check out 183 kilometres of hiking trails, as well as must-see attractions like Mackenzie King Estates.

Campsites are open in Gatineau Park for the summer.

Gatineau Parkway, Champlain Parkway and Fortune Lake Parkway are closed to motor vehicles Mondays to Saturdays and Sunday morning until Sept.7.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway is closed to motor vehicle traffic between Laurier Avenue and Fifth Avenue daily until Sept. 7. Cyclists, runners and pedestrians can use the Queen Elizabeth Driveway daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sir John A. Macdonald (westbound) is closed to motor vehicle traffic Saturday, Sunday and Monday between Booth Street and Carling Avenue. Cyclists, runners and pedestrians can use the parkway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway is closed to motor vehicle traffic on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from Aviation Parkway to St. Joseph Boulevard. Cyclists, runners and pedestrians can use the parkway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Animal Kingdom/Aquatic World/Reptiles

Brockville's Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing. Dive into the aquatic world, enjoy the Otter Experience and other exhibits.

Little Ray's Reptile Zoo in Sarsfield is open for private tours.

Parc Omega in Montebello is open for the summer.

Cannamore Orchard

Cannamore Orchard in Embrun kicks off apple picking season on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The orchard is also running Family Activity Weekends until Thanksgiving Weekend.

Cannamore Orchard is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.