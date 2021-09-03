OTTAWA -- It's the final long weekend of summer, and there's lots of things happening across the region.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec over the Labour Day long weekend.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The Ottawa Redblacks host the Montreal Alouettes Friday night at TD Place. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.ottawaredblacks.com

You can also catch all the action on TSN and TSN 1200.

ESCAPADE MUSICAL FESTIVAL

Ottawa's biggest dance party is set for this weekend at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.

Escapade Music Festival is set for Saturday and Sunday. Don't miss The Chainsmokers, Illenium, Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis and more.

NOTE: Only fully vaccinated ticket holders will be permitted to attend Escapade.

For more information, visit www.escapademf.com

GATINEAU HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL

The Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival continues at La Baie Park until Labour Day.

Enjoy the hot air balloons, musical acts and fireworks.

Note: Quebec's new COVID-19 vaccination passport requires all attendees 13 and older to be fully vaccinated to attend the festival.

For more information, visit https://www.montgolfieresgatineau.com/

EXPO SHAWVILLE FAIR

The Valley's Most Family Friendly Fair is back this weekend.

The Shawville Fair continues until Monday in Shawville. Under Quebec's public health guidelines, 15,000 visitors are permitted on the fairgrounds.

For more information, visit shawvillefair.ca

Note: Quebec's new COVID-19 vaccination passport requires all attendees 13 and older to be fully vaccinated to attend the Shawville Fair.

STORMONT COUNTY FAIR

The 154th edition of the Stormont County Fair will be a low-key event this year.

There will be a mix of in-person and virtual events.

For more information, visit https://stormontcountyfair.weebly.com/

BEYOND VAN GOGH

Immerse yourself in Van Gogh's artwork like you've never seen it before.

Don't miss Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park until Sept. 16. The visit will take an hour with final entry one hour before close.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit vangoghottawa.com.

CITY SOUNDS

The Ottawa Music Industry Coalition's City Sounds music festival continues until Sunday.

Enjoy free outdoor performances across Ottawa.

For more information, visit www.ottawamic.com.

MUSEUMS

For more information, visit each museum's website.

OWLS RENDEZ-VOUS

Come face-to-face with live owls at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Don't miss this outdoor exhibition, created in partnership with Little Ray's Nature Centre. See owls and an eagle in their specially-designed habitat enclosures.

COOL OFF

Ottawa's beaches are open, but lifeguards are not on duty this weekend.

Ottawa's public beaches are located at Mooney's Bay, Westboro, Britannia and Petrie Island.

Splash pads are also open daily in Ottawa.

In Gatineau Park, the NCC says lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Meech Lake, Philippe Lake and La Peche Lake.

Lifeguards are on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Leamy Lake.

INTERPROVINCIAL ZIPLINE

Interzip Rogers is open daily, allowing you to zip line between Gatineau and Ottawa.

The world's first interprovincial zip line, located at Zibi, is open until Oct. 1.

For ticket information, visit interzip.ca.

CAMP FORTUNE

Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. offers a variety of unique summer activities.

Check out the aerial park, ziplining and mountain biking. New this summer is the Mountain Coaster, allowing you to twist and turn down an exhilarating one kilometre long monorail track with speeds up to 40 km/h.

For more information, visit campfortune.com.

NCC WEEKEND BIKEDAYS

The National Capital Commission is opening the parkways for active transportation every weekend until October.

Cyclists, runners, walkers and other active transportation users can use the parkways on Saturdays and Sundays until October 11.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

GATINEAU PARK PARKWAYS

The National Capital Commission is reserving parkways in Gatineau Park for active use most of the time in 2021. Motor vehicle access will be allowed on Gatineau Park parkways on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays after 1 p.m.

HIKING IN OTTAWA AND GATINEAU

You can go for a physically-distancing hike in the Greenbelt and Gatineau Park this weekend.

For a list of trails in the Greenbelt, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/hiking-and-walking-greenbelt.

For a list of recommended trails in Gatineau Park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park-trails-in-spring.

613 FLEA

613Flea is back again this weekend at Lansdowne Park.

Checkout the exhibitors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit 613Flea.ca

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open daily.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca.

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET - BARRHAVEN

The Barrhaven Market is open on Sundays at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.

Visit the market between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://ottawafarmersmarket.ca/barrhaven-market/.

CARP MARKET

The Carp Farmers Market is open at the fair grounds in Carp.

It's open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers Market is every Saturday at The Log Farm.

Check out more than 30 vendors Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit barrhavenfarmersmarket.com.

METCALFE FARMERS' MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers Market is open on Saturday.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds on 8th Line Road.

OTTAWA FARMERS’ MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.

SAUNDERS FARM

Enjoy a campfire and find your way through the maze at Saunders Farm.

Campfire nights are the perfect family outing, date night or small gathering. Also, checkout Maze Days every weekend of the summer.

For more information, visit saundersfarm.com.

A-MAZ-ING CORN MAZE

Ontario's most a-maze-ing corn maze is open Saturday and Sunday at Ouimet Farms in Vankleek Hill.

The seven-acre corn maze will get you hunting for hidden mailboxes throughout the mazes.

For more information, visit ouimetfarms.com.

OTTAWA BOAT TOURS

Boat tours are underway in Ottawa-Gatineau this summer.