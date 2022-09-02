What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 2-5

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Labour Day long weekend.

GATINEAU HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL

Balloons of all shapes, sizes and colours will fly over the Ottawa-Gatineau region this weekend as part of the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Enjoy hot air balloons, an amusement park, entertainment, fireworks and more.

Musical acts include Wyclef Jean on Sunday, Roch Voisine on Friday, and Salebarbes on Saturday.

For more information, visit montgolfieresgatineau.com

PEARL JAM

Pearl Jam stops in Ottawa Saturday night as part of its North American tour.

See Pearl Jam with special guest Pluralone Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

For tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/pearl-jam/.

ANASTASIA

Broadway across Canada presents Anastasia at the National Arts Centre.

The romantic and adventure filled new musical Anastasia will transport you from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out on a journey to discover the mystery of her past.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/25121

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

Cirque du Soleil's KOOZA is under the Big Top at Place des Festivals ZIBI in Gatineau.

"A return to our origins, KOOZA combines acrobatic performance and the art of clowning, while exploring fear, identity, recognition and power," Cirque du Soleil said on its website.

KOOZA runs until Sept. 25.

For tickets, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/kooza#about-the-show.

ATLETICO OTTAWA

Atletico Ottawa hosts Edmonton Friday night at TD Place.

Friday night is 80's night. Dress up in your best 80's looks for a chance to win $1,000.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

SHAWVILLE FAIR

The Valley's Most Family Friendly Fair is this weekend in Shawville.

The Shawville Fair runs until Monday, featuring rides, entertainment and more.

Musical acts include Kim Mitchell, Aaron Goodvin and James Barker Band.

For more information, visit www.shawvillefair.ca.

PERTH FAIR

Celebrate 175 years of the Perth Fair this weekend in Perth, Ont.

Enjoy the demolition derby, lawn tractor pull, truck pull, lawn mower races, children's activities, a midway and more.

Musical acts include The Ramblers on Saturday and Ambush on Sunday.

For more information, visit perthfair.com.

BANKSY360

Checkout the work of the world's most elusive street artist as it comes to life in an unauthorized immersive exhibit at Lansdowne Park.

See over 50 of Banksy's work come alive across multi-media surfaces in this imaginative and immersive art experience.

For tickets, visit https://banksy360.com/.

VAN GOGH 360

Van Gogh 360 is a "breathtaking way" to appreciate over 300 of the artist's work of art.

Pieces include "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and "Café Terrace at Night."

Van Gogh 360 continues until Oct. 8 at Aberdeen Pavilion.

For more information, visit https://vangogh360.com/.

NORTHERN LIGHTS – SOUND AND LIGHT SHOW

Northern Lights sound and light show continues nightly this weekend on Parliament Hill.

Enjoy the free and unique multimedia experience and discover Canada's great achievements and our history's key milestones.

The show runs Thursday to Monday, starting at 9:00 p.m. until Sept. 5.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

BEACHES

Lifeguards are no longer on duty at Ottawa's public beaches.

The Six NCC beaches in Gatineau Park are open for the summer. Lifeguards will be on duty at the O'Brien, Blanchet, Breton, Parent, Smith and La Peche Lake beaches.

WEEKEND BIKE DAYS

The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation 24 hours this weekend. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.

The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET

The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.

For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.

CARP FARMERS MARKET

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.

Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

METCALFE FARMERS MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.

Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.

SAUNDERS FARM SUMMER MAZE DAYS

Saunders Farm presents Summer Maze Days all summer.

Checkout the summer maze on display at the farm in Munster.

UNIVERSITY SPORTS

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees host Queen's University in OUA Football action Saturday evening at TD Place. Kick off is 7 p.m.