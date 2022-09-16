What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 16-18
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
CITYFOLK
CityFolk Festival continues this weekend on the Great Lawn of Lansdowne Park.
Here is a look at this weekend's line up:
- Friday: Orville Peck, Whitehorse, Tre Burt
- Saturday: John Fogerty, Sarah Harmer, Shovels & Rope
For tickets, visit cityfolkfestival.com.
AERO GATINEAU-OTTAWA
Don't miss the Aero Gatineau-Ottawa: Above and Beyond airshow this weekend at the Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport.
The lineup includes the U.S. Air Force with their A-10, the Canadian Forces CF-18 Demonstration Team, Canadian Forces Skyhawks, vintage aircraft and breathtaking aerobatic acts.
The airshow runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit aerogatineauottawa.com.
KINGSTON FALL FAIR
Celebrate 190 years of the Kingston Fall Fair this weekend.
The Kingston Fair features a midway, horse shows, demolition derby, and a country singing showdown.
For more information, visit kingstonfair.com.
RICHMOND FAIR
The Richmond Fair is celebrating 177 years this weekend in Richmond.
The fair includes a Kiddyland, talent show, homecraft displays and exhibits, Robertson Amusements Midway, a demolition derby and more.
The Richmond Fair runs until Sunday.
For more information and tickets, visit https://richmondfair.ca/
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL
Cirque du Soleil's KOOZA continues this weekend under the Big Top at Place des Festivals ZIBI in Gatineau.
"A return to our origins, KOOZA combines acrobatic performance and the art of clowning, while exploring fear, identity, recognition and power," Cirque du Soleil said on its website.
KOOZA runs until Sept. 25.
For tickets, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/kooza#about-the-show.
FIFTY-FIVE PLUS LIFESTYLE SHOW
Join the fun at the Fifty-Five Plus Lifestyle Show Friday and Saturday at the EY Centre.
Checkout exhibitors and experts providing you with the options, opportunities, services and products to make the most of your future.
Performers include The Fitzgeralds and Bryan Hatt.
For more information, visit https://cmg.fifty-five-plus.com/lifestyle-show/
FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH
The NAC presents Fridays at the Fourth with Ramon Chicharron.
Chicharron performs on the NAC Fourth Stage Friday at 8:30 p.m.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31092
BANKSY360
Checkout the work of the world's most elusive street artist as it comes to life in an unauthorized immersive exhibit at Lansdowne Park.
See over 50 of Banksy's work come alive across multi-media surfaces in this imaginative and immersive art experience.
For tickets, visit https://banksy360.com/.
VAN GOGH 360
Van Gogh 360 is a "breathtaking way" to appreciate over 300 of the artist's work of art.
Pieces include "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and "Café Terrace at Night."
Van Gogh 360 continues until Oct. 8 at Aberdeen Pavilion.
For more information, visit https://vangogh360.com/.
MUSEUMS
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
WEEKEND BIKE DAYS
The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue.
Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation from 8 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. on Sunday. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.
The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:
Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.
Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph
613 FLEA
Don't miss 613 Flea on Saturday at Lansdowne Park.
The ever-changing marketplace features eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds!
613 Flea is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET
The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.
For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.
CARP FARMERS MARKET
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.
Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.
METCALFE FARMERS MARKET
The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.
BARRHAVEN MARKET
The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.
Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.
BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET
The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.
FALL FUN ON THE FARM
The Log Farm invites you to enjoy Fall Fun at the Farm.
Enjoy wagon rides, corn maze, scarecrows, pumpkins and more.
For more information, visit https://thelogfarm.com/
CANNAMORE ORCHARD
Checkout Family Activity Weekends at Cannamore Orchard.
Go for a ride on the covered wagon, ride the famous cow-train, play in the family activity area and walk through the orchard.
For more information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/
UNIVERSITY SPORTS
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees host Guelph in OUA Football Action. Game time is 12 p.m. Saturday at TD Place.
The University of Ottawa women's soccer team hosts Nipissing on Sunday. Game time is 1 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens women's soccer team host Nipissing on Saturday. Game time is 12 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens men's soccer team host Nipissing on Saturday. Game time is 2:15 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens rugby team hosts Montreal on Saturday. Game time is 6 p.m.
