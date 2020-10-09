OTTAWA -- It's the Thanksgiving long weekend. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do with the family this weekend in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Fall Rhapsody

The National Capital Commission invites you to see the fall colours this weekend during the third weekend of Fall Rhapsody.

The colours are on display in Gatineau Park, along the Rideau Canal and Ottawa River and across the Greenbelt. The NCC is encouraging people to checkout the colours in places besides Gatineau Park.

Every day, motor vehicles are permitted on parkways in Gatineau Park from 12 p.m. until approximately 30 minutes after sunset.

The Fall Rhapsody shuttle bus is not running this year from Ottawa and Gatineau to Gatineau Park due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

For more information, visit, ncc-ccn.gc.ca

Pumpkinferno

Pumpkinferno continues until Oct. 31 at the Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

Checkout over 7,000 handcrafted glowing pumpkins and get into the Halloween spirit.

For more information, visit www.pumpkinferno.com

Fright Fest and Haunting Season at Saunders Farm

Saunders Farm in Munster has Halloween and fall activities for the whole family.

Visit the monsters and ghouls for fall family fun from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, and then 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for a more fright-tastic experience.

Saunders Farm is also hosting campfire nights.

For more information on the Haunting Season and Fright Fest, visit saundersfarm.com

The Drive In

The Drive In at Wesley Clover Parks is showing four movies this weekend.

Friday: Pulp Fiction

Saturday: A Bug's Life (day movie), Doctor Strange Love (night movie)

Sunday: Scream

For more information, visit www.thedriveinottawa.ca

The Festival of Small Halls

The Festival of Small Halls kicks off across eastern Ontario this weekend.

Health guidelines will restrict audiences to a maximum of 50 people.

This weekend, the Festival of Small Halls is at the Almonte Old Town Hall, featuring:

Oct. 9: Hawksley Workman

Oct. 10: Tom Wilson

Oct. 11 (Matinee): Tim Baker

For more information, visit www.thefestivalofsmallhalls.com

Prismatica on Sparks Street

Sparks Street in downtown Ottawa is lit up with a kaleidoscope of vibrant colours this weekend.

The art and light installation, Prismatica, will be reflecting all the colours in the visible spectrum.

Checkout Prismatica until Oct. 25.

Historic cemetery tours at Billings Estate National Historic Site

The Billings Estate National Historic Site invites you to experience a unique historical tour of the Settler's Cemetery and the Billings Estate grounds at dusk.

The one-hour guided tour will take you beyond the walls of a typical visit to the museum and offer a glimpse of life and loss in 19th century Ottawa.

The cost is $15.25 per person.

For more information, call 613-580-2088.

Apple Orchard season

Here's a list of Apple Orchards across Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Avonmore Berry Farm – www.avonmoreberryfarm.wordpress.com

Cannamore Orchard – www.cannamoreorchard.com

Ferne l'Artisan (Pick-your-own pumpkins, pre-picked apples and mini-donuts available) – www.fermelartisan.ca

Log Cabin Orchard and Pumpkin Patch (pre-picked apples only) www.logcabinorchard.ca

Mountain Orchards – www.mountainorchards.ca

Pinewood Orchards – www.pinewoodorchards.com

Pumpkins

Millers' Farm, Market & Garden Centre– https://www.millersfarmandmarket.ca/

Saunders Farm - saundersfarm.com

Abby Hill Farms - www.abbyhillfarms.com

Fallowfield Tree Farm - www.ottawatreefarm.com

Cannamore Orchard – www.cannamoreorchard.com

Proulx Farm - proulxfarm.com

Ouimet Farms - ouimetfarms.com

Acres of Terror

Cannamore Orchard in Chrysler presents "Acres of Terror."

Checkout activities for all ages, including a Spooky Wagon Ride, House of Terror, Spooky Village and Mazes.

For more information, visit www.cannamoreorchard.com

Pumpkin Festival at Proulx Farm

Proulx Farm in Cumberland presents Pumpkin Festival.

Enjoy wagon rides, petting zoo, corn maze, play structures and more.

Visit proulxfarm.com for details

Ouimet Farms Adventure

Ouimet Farms Adventure in Vankleek Hill is open Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit ouimetfarms.com

Ghost Tours in Ottawa and Kingston

The Haunted Walk presents new Ghost Tours in Ottawa and Kingston. The Bubble Tours are billed as a safe and fun way to enjoy some fresh air and hear great ghost stories.

In Ottawa, the tours are a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Ottawa and Haunted Ottawa Jail Tour. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com

In Kingston, enjoy a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Kingston and Ghosts of Fort Henry. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com

Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages

The Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit, "Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages" continues until Jan. 3.

Explore the power of ice and cold in sharing the world we live in today.

This world premiere exhibition features more than 120 real specimens, amazing models and artifacts. Journey across more than 80,000 years of Earth's history.

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday

The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday.

The National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canadian Museum of History is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Canadian Museum of History is closed on Thanksgiving Monday

The Canadian War Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Canadian War Museum is closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Diefenbunker is closed Thanksgiving Monday.

The Ottawa Art Gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Omega by Night

Discover nature's spirit and beauty by night on a new illuminated trail at Parc Omega in Montebello.

Saturday, Oct. 10 is the final night.

For more information, visit parcomega.ca

Ottawa Farmers Markets

The Lansdowne Market is open on Sundays

The ByWard Market vendors are open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Parkdale Market is open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Carp Farmers Market is open on Saturdays

The Westboro Market is open on Saturdays.

Biking, running and walking

The National Capital Commission is opening the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway and the Queensway Elizabeth Driveway to cyclists, joggers, walkers and rollerbladers this weekend.

The following parkways will be closed to motor vehicle traffic, and open for active use on weekends, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (between Carling Avenue and Booth Street)

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway (between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard)

Queen Elizabeth Driveway (between Laurier Avenue and Fifth Avenue)