OTTAWA -- It's the Thanksgiving weekend!

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

OTTAWA 67's

The Ottawa 67's kickoff a new Ontario Hockey League season this weekend.

Sunday, the 67's host the Kingston Frontenacs at 2 p.m. at TD Place.

On Monday, the 67's face the Oshawa Generals at TD Place.

All fans aged 12 and older must be fully vaccinated to enter TD Place for all Ontario Hockey League games this season.

For more information, visit Ottawa67s.com.

NCC FALL RHAPSODY

The vibrant colours are taking over the treelines in Ottawa and Gatineau this weekend.

The National Capital Commission invites you to enjoy Fall Rhapsody, showcasing the colours in downtown Ottawa, the Greenbelt and in Gatineau Park.

For more information, visit ncc-ccn.gc.ca.

The NCC is offering free shuttle bus service on weekends from Ottawa and Gatineau to Pink Lake, Mackenzie King Estate and Champlain Lookout. For more information, visit the NCC website.

FRIGHTFEST AT SAUNDERS FARM

It's the 30th year of Frightfest at Saunders Farm.

Frightfest includes a Haunted Hayride, The Cemetery Scare Zone, Barn of Terror and a Ghost Town stage show.

Frightfest continues until Halloween.

For tickets and information, visit https://frightfest.saundersfarm.com/.

PUMPKIN SEASON AT SAUNDERS FARM

Pumpkin season is underway at Saunders Farm at 7893 Bleeks Road.

The 30th Haunting Season includes Pumpkins, Mazes, Hayrides and Farm Shop.

For more information, visit saundersfarm.com.

THE SAWMILL AT LANSDOWNE

Tour the wreckage from the demolition of TD Place's Southside Stands at Lansdowne Park this Halloween.

Saunders Farm presents The Sawmill Lansdowne Oct. 8 to 10 and from Oct. 15 to 31.

For more information, visit https://www.sawmillhaunt.ca/.

SKREAMERS

Proulx Maple and Berry Farm in Cumberland is hosting sKreamers.

The Haunted Wagon ride runs until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit skreamers.ca.

PUMPKINFERNO

Over 7,000 handcrafted pumpkins light up Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

Take a tour through the spectacular outdoor art exhibit along a kilometre long path in a picturesque 19th-century backdrop.

Pumpkinferno continues until Oct. 31. For more information, visit the Upper Canada Village website.

PUMPKINFERNO AT FORT HENRY

Pumpkinferno is also making its debut in Kingston this fall.

Over 7,000 hand-carved artificial pumps light up Fort Henry daily until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit the Fort Henry website.

ACRES OF TERROR

Cannamore Orchard in Crysler, Ont. invites you to the 29th year of Acres of Terror, Eastern Ontario's most terrifying Halloween attraction.

Acres of Terror includes the Spooky Wagon Ride, House of Terror, Spooky Village and Fog Maze.

All guests and staff who are eligible for a vaccine must be fully vaccinated to attend Acres of Terror.

For more information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/. Tickets must be purchased online in advance for a specific date and time slot.

THANKSGIVING AT THE FARM

The Log Farm welcomes you to celebrate Thanksgiving on the farm.

Over 30 vendors will be on display at the Farmers Market.

On Sunday and Monday, the farm will be open for wagon rides, the corn maze and a walk down Scarecrow Lane.

For more information, visit www.thelogfarm.com.

MUSEUMS

For more information, visit each museum's website.

You do not need to show a COVID-19 proof of vaccination to visit exhibition spaces and public areas of museums in Ottawa, but will need to show proof of vaccination to access museum's food services or to attend events on site.

OWLS RENDEZ-VOUS

Come face-to-face with live owls at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Don't miss this outdoor exhibition, created in partnership with Little Ray's Nature Centre. See owls and an eagle in their specially-designed habitat enclosures.

INTERPROVINCIAL ZIPLINE

Interzip Rogers is open daily, allowing you to zip line between Gatineau and Ottawa.

The world's first interprovincial zip line, located at Zibi, is open daily.

For ticket information, visit interzip.ca.

CAMP FORTUNE

Enjoy a ride on the Mountain Coaster at Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.

The one kilometre long ride along a monorail track is open weekends until Oct. 11.

For more information, visit campfortune.com.

NCC WEEKEND BIKEDAYS

The National Capital Commission is opening the parkways for active transportation every weekend until October.

Cyclists, runners, walkers and other active transportation users can use the parkways on Saturdays and Sundays until October 11.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

GATINEAU PARK PARKWAYS

The National Capital Commission is reserving parkways in Gatineau Park for active use most of the time in 2021. Motor vehicle access will be allowed on Gatineau Park parkways on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays after 1 p.m.

APPLE ORCHARDS NEAR OTTAWA

Here's a list of apple orchards near Ottawa. Click the link for more information;

613FLEA

Make 613flea part of your Thanksgiving long weekend.

One-hundred vendors will be on display at 613flea outside the Aberdeen Pavilion on Saturday.

For more information, visit 613flea.ca.

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open daily.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca.

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET - BARRHAVEN

The Barrhaven Market is open on Sundays at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.

Visit the market between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://ottawafarmersmarket.ca/barrhaven-market/.

CARP MARKET

The Carp Farmers Market is open at the fair grounds in Carp.

It's open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

METCALFE FARMERS' MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers Market is open on Saturday.

The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds on 8th Line Road.

OTTAWA FARMERS’ MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.

A-MAZ-ING CORN MAZE

Ontario's most a-maze-ing corn maze is open Saturday and Sunday at Ouimet Farms in Vankleek Hill.

The seven-acre corn maze will get you hunting for hidden mailboxes throughout the mazes.

You can also checkout the Pumpkin Patch at Ouimet Farms.

For more information, visit ouimetfarms.com.