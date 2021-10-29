OTTAWA -- It's Halloween weekend.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The Ottawa Redblacks host Calgary Friday night at TD Place.

Kick-off is 7 p.m.

Just a reminder, all fans 12 and older entering TD Place must be fully vaccinated with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For tickets, visit the Ottawa Redblacks website.

OTTAWA 67'S

The Ottawa 67's host Kingston Saturday afternoon at TD Place.

Game time is 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.

FRIGHTFEST AT SAUNDERS FARM

The 30th year of Frightfest at Saunders Farm wraps up this weekend.

Frightfest includes a Haunted Hayride, The Cemetery Scare Zone, Barn of Terror and a Ghost Town stage show.

For tickets and information, visit https://frightfest.saundersfarm.com/

PUMPKIN SEASON AT SAUNDERS FARM

Pumpkin season wraps up this weekend at Saunders Farm at 7893 Bleeks Road.

The 30th Haunting Season includes Pumpkins, Mazes, Hayrides and Farm Shop.

For more information, visit saundersfarm.com.

THE SAWMILL AT LANSDOWNE

It's the final weekend to checkout The Sawmill at Lansdowne.

Tour the wreckage from the demolition of TD Place's Southside Stands at Lansdowne Park this Halloween.

For more information, visit https://www.sawmillhaunt.ca/

DEADWOOD HAUNTED DRIVE

Deadwood Haunted Drive … the Sequal Begins wraps up on Halloween at Wesley Clover Parks.

Deadwood is a haunted drive-through experience, where you will experience seven spine-chilling, hair-raising horror sets.

For more information, visit www.deadwoodottawa.ca.

SKREAMERS

Proulx Maple and Berry Farm in Cumberland presents sKreamers.

The Haunted Wagon ride runs until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit skreamers.ca

PUMPKINFERNO

Over 7,000 handcrafted pumpkins light up Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

Taking a tour through the spectacular outdoor art exhibit along a kilometre long path in a picturesque 19th-century backdrop.

Pumpkinferno continues until Oct. 31. For more information, visit the Upper Canada Village website.

PUMPKINFERNO AT FORT HENRY

Pumpkinferno is also making its debut in Kingston this fall.

Over 7,000 hand-carved artificial pumpkins light up Fort Henry daily until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit the Fort Henry website.

ACRES OF TERROR

Cannamore Orchard in Crysler, Ont. invites you the 29th year of Acres of Terror, Eastern Ontario's most terrifying Halloween Attraction.

Acres of Terror includes the Spooky Wagon Ride, House of Terror, Spooky Village and Fog Maze.

All guests and staff who are eligible for a vaccine must be fully vaccinated to attend Acres of Terror.

For more information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/ (Tickets must be purchased online in advance for a specific date and time slot).

PUMPKIN FEST

Proulx Farm in Cumberland invites you to the 27th annual Pumpkin Fest.

"Our farm is transformed into a giant Halloween playground. Bring a picnic and come join us for a ghostly gathering in a country setting," said Proulx Farm on its website.

For more information, visit http://proulxfarm.com/pumpkinfest/

HALLOWEEN SPOOK-TACULAR

Watson's Mill presents the Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday.

Don't miss crafts, treats, a scavenger hunt and a spooky maze. Come dressed in your costume for a chance to win a prize.

For more information, visit watsonsmill.com.

PERTH GHOST WALK

Don't miss the famous Perth Ghost Walk led by historian Susan Code McDougall.

Learn about some of the eerie tales in Perth's past and the buildings where ghost sightings have been reported.

For more information about the Perth Ghost Walk and other Halloween events in Perth, visit the Heritage Perth Tourism website.

OTTAWA FALL HOME SHOW

The Ottawa Fall Home Show is back this weekend at the EY Centre.

Checkout the latest trends in home designs and many exhibitors.

All visitors ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated to enter the EY Centre for the Ottawa Fall Home Show.

For more information, visit www.ottawafallhomeshow.com

MUSEUMS

For more information, visit each museum's website.

You do not need to show a COVID-19 proof of vaccination to visit exhibition spaces and public areas of museums in Ottawa, but will need to show proof of vaccination to access museum's food services or to attend events on site.

OWLS RENDEZ-VOUS

Come face-to-face with live owls at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Don't miss this outdoor exhibition, created in partnership with Little Ray's Nature Centre. See owls and an eagle in their specially-designed habitat enclosures.

PYROTECHNO DEMONSTRATIONS AT CANADA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY MUSEUM

The Canada Science and Technology Museum presents Pyrotechno Demonstrations Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The show times are 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Canada Science and Technology Museum website.

INTERPROVINCIAL ZIPLINE

Interzip Rogers is open daily, allowing you to zip line between Gatineau and Ottawa.

The world's first interprovincial zip line, located at Zibi, closes for the season on Sunday.

For ticket information, visit interzip.ca.

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open daily.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca.

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET - BARRHAVEN

The Barrhaven Market is open on Sundays at Nepean Woods Park and Ride until Oct. 31.

Visit the market between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://ottawafarmersmarket.ca/barrhaven-market/.

CARP MARKET

The Carp Farmers Market is open at the fair grounds in Carp.

It's open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers Market is every Saturday at The Log Farm.

Check out more than 30 vendors Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit barrhavenfarmersmarket.com.

METCALFE FARMERS' MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers Market is open on Saturday.

The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds on 8th Line Road.

OTTAWA FARMERS’ MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.