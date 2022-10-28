What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 28-30

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of October.

ATLETICO OTTAWA

Atletico Ottawa hosts Forge FC in the Canadian Premier League championship game.

Game time is 6 p.m. at TD Place.

Reminder, OC Transpo is free with your match ticket.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The Ottawa Redblacks wrap up the CFL regular season on Saturday evening at TD Place.

The Redblacks host Hamilton at 5 p.m.

It's Halloween and Fan Appreciation Night. Dress up as a scary ghoul, enjoy $5 beer before the game, live music and more.

For tickets, visit www.ottawaredblacks.com.

OTTAWA 67's

The undefeated Ottawa 67's are home for two games this weekend.

Friday night, the 67's host Peterborough at TD Place.

On Sunday, the 67's host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. Sunday is "Stranger Things Night" at the 67's game.

For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.

TRICK OR TREAT WITH THE MAYOR

Trick or Treat with the mayor and a cast of costumed characters in the "Weird and Wonderful" Heritage Building at Ottawa City Hall.

You will be welcomed by the Enchanted Witches of Elgin Street as you visit Jean Pigott Place.

Trick or Treat with the Mayor is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is a non-perishable item or cash donation to the Ottawa Food Bank's Baby Basics Program.

DAY OF THE DEAD FESTIVAL

The ByWard Market hosts the Day of the Dead Festival this weekend.

"Immerse yourself in Mexican culture in the midst of the historic ByWard Market neighbourhood as the community gathers to celebrate the lives of the deceased with food, drink, parties, festivals, and activities the dead enjoyed in their lifetime," says the Ottawa Tourism website.

For more information, visit https://www.dayofthedeadfestival.ca/.

A BARNYARD HALLOWEEN

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum invites you to a Barnyard Halloween.

Make some ghoulish treats, create a creepy craft, learn all about bats and visit a spooky barn.

A Barnyard Halloween is set for Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TODDLERS HALLOWEEN HUNT

The Diefenbunker hosts its annual Toddler Halloween Hunt on Friday.

Experience a day of family-friendly fun to get into the Halloween spirit.

For more information, visit The Diefenbunker.

SAUNDERS FARM FRIGHTFEST

It's the final weekend for Frightfest at Saunders Farm.

Checkout multiple haunted attractions, street theatre, fresh food and homemade confections.

Frightfest runs until Halloween night.

For more information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.

THE SAWMILL 2 AT LANSDOWNE

Saunders Farm presents The Sawmill 2 Underground at Lansdowne this Halloween season.

Checkout The Sawmill until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit https://www.sawmillhaunt.ca/.

SKREAMERS

SKreamers haunts Proulx Farm on O'Toole Road in Ottawa this Halloween.

Take a ride on the wild wagon through the border forest and then stroll through the Side Laboratory and Front Barn.

SKreamers runs until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit skreamers.ca.

DEADWOOD HAUNTED DRIVE

Experience a haunted drive through the Wesley Clover Parks Campground this Halloween.

Lock your doors while travelling through six live sets surrounded by special lighting and sound effects at the Deadwood Haunted Drive.

Haunted Drive continues until Halloween.

For tickets, visit https://www.deadwoodottawa.ca/.

ACRES OF TERROR

Cannamore Orchard hosts the final weekend for Acres of Terror, billed as Eastern Ontario's Most Terrifying Halloween Attraction.

Check out the Spooky Wagon Ride, House of Terror, Spooky Village and Fog Maze.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/acres-of-terror.

PUMPKINFERNO AT UPPER CANADA VILLAGE

Thousands of pumpkins illuminate Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg for Pumpkinferno.

Take a tour through the outdoor art exhibit to see over 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins all lit at night along a kilometre long path in the 19th century backdrop.

Pumpkinferno runs until Oct. 30.

For more information, visit uppercanadavillage.com.

FORT HENRY

Fort Henry glows for Pumpkinferno one final weekend.

Seven-thousand artificial pumpkins will be lit up each night.

Pumpkinfero runs until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.

PUMPKIN FEST

Pumpkin Fest wraps up at Proulx Maple and Berry Farm.

Don't miss mazes, wagon rides, the petting farm and more.

For more information, visit https://proulxfarm.com/pumpkinfest/.

FALL FUN ON THE FARM

The Log Farm hosts its Halloween Costume Party on the Farm this weekend.

Enjoy wagon rides, corn maze, animals and a kid-friendly costume party.

For more information, visit https://thelogfarm.com/.

CANNAMORE ORCHARD

Checkout Family Activity Weekends at Cannamore Orchard.

Go for a ride on the covered wagon, ride the famous cow-train, play in the family activity area and walk through the orchard.

For more information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/.

PUMPKIN SEASON

Pumpkin season wraps up this weekend at Saunders Farm in Ottawa.

Don't miss the jumbo jumpers, hedge mazes, play structure, haunted hayride and more.

For more information, visit saundersfarm.com.

THE WEDDING SHOW

Walk down the aisle to plan your dream wedding this weekend at the Ottawa Wedding Show.

Wedding experts that can bring your dreams to reality will be at the Ottawa Wedding Show Saturday and Sunday at the EY Centre.

For more information, visit https://ottawaweddingshow.ca/.

CANADA'S ROYAL WINNIPEG BALLET

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet presents the Handmaid's Tale.

See the bold retelling of Margaret Atwood's award-winning novel The Handmaid's Tale Friday and Saturday night at the National Arts Centre.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30549.

ARIANE MOFFATT

Ariane Moffatt takes the stage Saturday night at the National Arts Centre.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/29261.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

CARP FARMERS MARKET

It's the final weekend for the 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market.

Visit the farmers' market on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

UNIVERSITY SPORTS

The University of Ottawa football team hosts Windsor in OUA Quarterfinal action. Kick off is 1 p.m. Saturday at the Gee-Gees Field.

The University of Ottawa women's basketball team hosts UQAM Friday night at Montpetit Hall. Tip off is 6 p.m.

The University of Ottawa men's hockey team hosts RMC Friday night at the Minto Sports Complex. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

The University of Ottawa men's rugby team hosts ETA on Saturday. Game time is 3 p.m.

The University of Ottawa women's hockey team hosts Carleton Ravens Saturday night at Minto Sports Complex. Game time is 7 p.m.

The University of Ottawa women's volleyball team hosts UQTR Saturday afternoon at Montpetit Hall. Game time is 1 p.m.

The University of Ottawa men's hockey team hosts Ontario Tech Sunday at the Minto Sports Complex. Game time is 3 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens men's basketball team hosts McGill Friday night at the Ravens' Nest. Game time is 6 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens rugby team hosts Concordia Saturday in the RSEQ Bronze Medal Game. Game time is 3 p.m. Saturday at TAAG Park.