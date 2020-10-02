OTTAWA -- It's the second weekend of fall in the national capital region.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what is happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Fall Rhapsody

The fall colours are on display across the Ottawa-Gatineau area during the second weekend of Fall Rhapsody.

The National Capital Commission invites you to see the colours in Gatineau Park, along the Rideau Canal and Ottawa River, and across the Greenbelt.

Every day, motor vehicles are permitted on parkways in Gatineau Park from 12 p.m. until approximately 30 minutes after sunset.

The National Capital Commission says the shuttle bus service from Ottawa and Gatineau to Gatineau Park will not be running this weekend due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

For more information, visit, ncc-ccn.gc.ca

Pumpkinferno

Checkout over 7,000 hand-crafted glowing pumpkins at the Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

Pumpkinferno continues until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit www.pumpkinferno.com

Haunting Season at Saunders Farm

Visit the monsters and ghouls for fall family fun from 9 a.m. 5 p.m. on weekends, and then 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for a more fright-tastic experience.

For more information on the Haunting Season and FrightFest, visit saundersfarm.com

Ghost Tours in Ottawa and Kingston

The Haunted Walk presents new Ghost Tours in Ottawa and Kingston. The Bubble Tours are billed as a safe and fun way to enjoy some fresh air and hear from great ghost stories.

In Ottawa, the tours are a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Ottawa and Haunted Ottawa Jail Tour. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com

In Kingston, enjoy a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Kingston and Ghosts of Fort Henry. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com

The Drive In

The Drive In at Wesley Clover Parks is showing three movies this weekend.

Friday: The Expendables

Sunday: Ratatouille

Sunday: Hereditary

For more information, visit www.thedriveinottawa.ca

Historic cemetery tours at Billings Estate National Historic Site

The Billings Estate National Historic Site invites you to experience a unique historical tour of the Settler's Cemetery and the Billings Estate grounds at dusk.

The one-hour guided tour will take you beyond the walls of a typical visit to the museum and offer a glimpse of life and loss in 19th century Ottawa.

The cost is $15.25 per person.

For more information, call 613-580-2088.

Apple Orchard season

Here's a list of Apple Orchards across Ottawa and eastern Ontario

Apple Stock Orchard – www.applestockorchard.com

Avonmore Berry Farm – www.avonmoreberryfarm.wordpress.com

Cannamore Orchard – www.cannamoreorchard.com

Ferne l'Artisan – www.fermelartisan.ca

Log Cabin Orchard and Pumpkin Patch www.logcabinorchard.ca

Mountain Orchards – www.mountainorchards.ca

Pinewood Orchards – www.pinewoodorchards.com

Pumpkin Festival

Proulx Farm in Cumberland presents Pumpkin Festival

Enjoy wagon rides, petting zoo, corn maze, play structures and more.

Visit proulxfarm.com for details

Ouimet Farms Adventure

Ouimet Farms Adventure in Vankleek Hill is open Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit ouimetfarms.com

Explore the power of ice and cold in shaping the world we live in today.

The Canadian Museum of Nature opens its new exhibit, "Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages" on Friday. The exhibit runs until Jan. 3.

This world premiere exhibition features more than 120 real specimens, amazing models and artifacts. Journey across more than 80,000 years of Earth's history.

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Aviation and Spaced Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canadian Museum of History is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Canadian War Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Ottawa Art Gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Omega by Night

Discover nature's spirit and beauty by night on a new illuminated trail at Parc Omega in Montebello.

For more information, visit parcomega.ca

Ottawa Farmers Markets

The Lansdowne Market is open on Sundays

The ByWard Market vendors are open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Parkdale Market is open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Carp Farmers Market is open on Saturdays

The Westboro Market is open on Saturdays.

Biking, running and walking

The National Capital Commission is opening the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway and the Queensway Elizabeth Driveway to cyclists, joggers, walkers and rollerbladers this weekend.

The following parkways will be closed to motor vehicle traffic, and open for active use on weekends, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (between Carling Avenue and Booth Street)

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway (between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard)

Queen Elizabeth Driveway (between Laurier Avenue and Fifth Avenue)