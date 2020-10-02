Advertisement
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct 2-4
Fall colours on Sept. 24, 2020. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- It's the second weekend of fall in the national capital region.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what is happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Fall Rhapsody
The fall colours are on display across the Ottawa-Gatineau area during the second weekend of Fall Rhapsody.
The National Capital Commission invites you to see the colours in Gatineau Park, along the Rideau Canal and Ottawa River, and across the Greenbelt.
Every day, motor vehicles are permitted on parkways in Gatineau Park from 12 p.m. until approximately 30 minutes after sunset.
The National Capital Commission says the shuttle bus service from Ottawa and Gatineau to Gatineau Park will not be running this weekend due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
For more information, visit, ncc-ccn.gc.ca
Pumpkinferno
Checkout over 7,000 hand-crafted glowing pumpkins at the Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.
Pumpkinferno continues until Oct. 31.
For more information, visit www.pumpkinferno.com
Haunting Season at Saunders Farm
Visit the monsters and ghouls for fall family fun from 9 a.m. 5 p.m. on weekends, and then 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for a more fright-tastic experience.
For more information on the Haunting Season and FrightFest, visit saundersfarm.com
Ghost Tours in Ottawa and Kingston
The Haunted Walk presents new Ghost Tours in Ottawa and Kingston. The Bubble Tours are billed as a safe and fun way to enjoy some fresh air and hear from great ghost stories.
In Ottawa, the tours are a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Ottawa and Haunted Ottawa Jail Tour. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com
In Kingston, enjoy a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Kingston and Ghosts of Fort Henry. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com
The Drive In
The Drive In at Wesley Clover Parks is showing three movies this weekend.
Friday: The Expendables
Sunday: Ratatouille
Sunday: Hereditary
For more information, visit www.thedriveinottawa.ca
Historic cemetery tours at Billings Estate National Historic Site
The Billings Estate National Historic Site invites you to experience a unique historical tour of the Settler's Cemetery and the Billings Estate grounds at dusk.
The one-hour guided tour will take you beyond the walls of a typical visit to the museum and offer a glimpse of life and loss in 19th century Ottawa.
The cost is $15.25 per person.
For more information, call 613-580-2088.
Apple Orchard season
Here's a list of Apple Orchards across Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Apple Stock Orchard – www.applestockorchard.com
Avonmore Berry Farm – www.avonmoreberryfarm.wordpress.com
Cannamore Orchard – www.cannamoreorchard.com
Ferne l'Artisan – www.fermelartisan.ca
Log Cabin Orchard and Pumpkin Patch www.logcabinorchard.ca
Mountain Orchards – www.mountainorchards.ca
Pinewood Orchards – www.pinewoodorchards.com
Pumpkin Festival
Proulx Farm in Cumberland presents Pumpkin Festival
Enjoy wagon rides, petting zoo, corn maze, play structures and more.
Visit proulxfarm.com for details
Ouimet Farms Adventure
Ouimet Farms Adventure in Vankleek Hill is open Saturdays and Sundays.
For more information, visit ouimetfarms.com
Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages
Explore the power of ice and cold in shaping the world we live in today.
The Canadian Museum of Nature opens its new exhibit, "Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages" on Friday. The exhibit runs until Jan. 3.
This world premiere exhibition features more than 120 real specimens, amazing models and artifacts. Journey across more than 80,000 years of Earth's history.
Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau
- The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The Canada Aviation and Spaced Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The Canadian Museum of History is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- The Canadian War Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- The Ottawa Art Gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Omega by Night
Discover nature's spirit and beauty by night on a new illuminated trail at Parc Omega in Montebello.
For more information, visit parcomega.ca
Ottawa Farmers Markets
- The Lansdowne Market is open on Sundays
- The ByWard Market vendors are open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Parkdale Market is open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Carp Farmers Market is open on Saturdays
- The Westboro Market is open on Saturdays.
Biking, running and walking
The National Capital Commission is opening the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway and the Queensway Elizabeth Driveway to cyclists, joggers, walkers and rollerbladers this weekend.
The following parkways will be closed to motor vehicle traffic, and open for active use on weekends, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (between Carling Avenue and Booth Street)
Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway (between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard)
Queen Elizabeth Driveway (between Laurier Avenue and Fifth Avenue)