OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do with the family in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Magic of Lights Ottawa

Add some lights to your holidays at Wesley Clover Parks.

Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

The cost is $22 + HST and fees online or $35 at the Gate Friday-Sunday.

Magic of Lights runs until Jan. 9, 2021.

For more information, visit magicoflights.com

Metcalfe Farmers Market – Christmas Market

The 2020 Christmas Farmers Market at the Metcalfe Farmers Market is Saturday.

Visit the market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greely Community Centre.

Fore more information, visit www.metcalfefm.com

Orleans United Church Christmas Bazaar

Shop for handmade goods from the comfort of home.

The Orleans United Church has moved its annual Bazaar online this year.

The Bazaar runs until Dec. 5.

For more information, visit https://oucchristmasmarket.ca/

Watson's Mill Virtual Christmas Craft Market

The Watson's Mill team has moved the annual Christmas Market online.

Shop safely in the comfort of your own home 24 hours a day until Dec. 13.

For more information, visit www.watsonsmill.com

Fridays at the Fourth

The National Arts Centre's Fridays at the Forth is live from Lion D'Or in Montreal.

See Djely Tapa Friday night at 8 p.m.

For information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/27496

Celebrating the Arts of India in Canada

Celebrate the Arts of India in Canada this weekend with Arohafest.

For information, visit the National Arts Centre website at www.nac-cna.ca

Ottawa Canadian Film Festival

It's the final weekend for the online Ottawa Canadian Film Festival.

The virtual festival provides you the opportunity to rent either a feature film or shorts selected by the jury in the run-up to this year's festival.

For more information, visit https://ocanfilmfest.ca/

Ghost Tours in Ottawa and Kingston

The Haunted Walk's Bubble Tours are billed as a safe and fun way to enjoy some fresh air and hear great ghost stories.

In Ottawa, the tours are a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Ottawa and Haunted Ottawa Jail Tour. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com

In Kingston, enjoy a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Kingston and Ghosts of Fort Henry. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com

Marvest

This year's Marvest concert series brings CityFolk musicians into the comfort of your own home.

Marvest represents the diverse and vibrant community of local musicians in Ottawa. Marvest continues until Nov. 27.

For information on the Marvest line-up, visit https://cityfolkfestival.com/marvest

Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages

The Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit, "Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages" continues until Jan. 3.

Explore the power of ice and cold in sharing the world we live in today.

This world premiere exhibition features more than 120 real specimens, amazing models and artifacts. Journey across more than 80,000 years of Earth's history.

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Aviation and Spaced Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canadian Museum of History is closed this weekend due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in the Outaouais.

The Canadian War Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Ottawa Art Gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Ottawa Farmers Markets