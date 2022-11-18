What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 18-20
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
HELP SANTA TOY PARADE
Santa Claus makes his first stop in Ottawa this holiday season on Saturday.
It is the 53rd Help Santa Toy Parade, beginning at 11 a.m.
The parade starts at Ottawa City Hall, heads west on Laurier Avenue, and then south on Bank Street to Lansdowne Park.
Firefighters will be accepting new, unwrapped toys as well as cash and tap donations.
The association will also be accepting new, unwrapped toys at all Ottawa Fire Service fire stations. You can also donate online at http://www.toyparade.ca.
BARRHAVEN SANTA CLAUS PARADE
Santa Claus will visit Barrhaven on Sunday for the Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade.
The parade travels along Strandherd Drive and Beatrice Drive.
For more information, visit https://santaclausbarrhaven.com/.
PRESCOTT SANTA CLAUS PARADE
The Prescott Fire Department presents, "Light Up the Night" on Friday.
The parade begins at South Grenville District High School at 7 p.m., travels south on Edward Street and west on King Street.
KEMPTVILLE SANTA CLAUS PARADE
Santa Claus lands in Kemptville on Saturday for the 2022 Santa Claus Parade.
The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. at the North Grenville District High School.
For more information, click here.
CORNWALL SANTA CLAUS PARADE
Santa Claus will visit Cornwall on Saturday.
The Santa Claus Parade will start at 5 p.m., travelling from St. Lawrence Intermediate School on Second Street East, west to Augustus Street.
For more information, visit https://cornwallsantaclausparade.com/.
MAGIC OF LIGHTS
It's the opening weekend for the Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks in Ottawa.
Enjoy a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.
Every ticket to Magic of Lights benefits CHEO.
For tickets and information, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/
OTTAWA SENATORS
The Ottawa Senators host the New Jersey Devils Saturday afternoon.
Game time is 1 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre. You can also catch all the action on TSN 5 and TSN 1200.
For more information, visit https://www.nhl.com/senators.
PRETTY WOMAN
Pretty Woman takes the stage at the National Arts Centre until Sunday.
Pretty Woman: The Musical is based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31391.
CHER TCHEKHOV
See Cher Tchekhov at the National Arts Centre on Friday and Saturday.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30555.
OFRA HARNOY
Ofra Harnoy takes the stage at the National Arts Centre Saturday night.
Harnoy has established herself as one of the greatest cellists on the world's concert stage.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31676.
NEWSIES
Stop the presses! Disney's Newsies takes the stage at the Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe until Nov. 27.
The Broadway Musical is based on the 1992 film.
For tickets and information, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/newsies.
MUSEUMS
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
613FLEA
613flea returns to the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park on Saturday.
Check out 140 vendors featuring eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds.
For more information, visit 613flea.ca.
GLEBE CRAFT AND ARTISAN FAIR
The Glebe Craft and Artisan Fair is set for this weekend at the Glebe Community Centre.
The Glebe Neighbourhood Activities Group invites you to check out high quality, locally made merchandise.
For more information, visit https://gnag.ca/glebe-craft-artisan-fair/.
WATSON'S MILL CHRISTMAS CRAFT MARKET
Find the perfect holiday gift at Dickinson Square.
The Watson's Mill Christmas Craft Market is set for Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, click here.
THE LOG FARM
The Log Farm hosts its Christmas Market on Saturday.
The regular season vendors will be joined by many new local artisans for the market. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit https://thelogfarm.com/farmers-market/.
CANTERBURY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION
The Canterbury Community Association's Annual Christmas Craft Show is set for Sunday.
The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Canterbury Community Centre.
UNIVERSITY SPORTS
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's volleyball team hosts McGill Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at Montpetit Hall.
The University of Ottawa men's hockey team hosts RMC Friday night. Puck drop is 7 p.m. at the Minto Sports Complex.
The University of Ottawa men's hockey team hosts Queen's University Saturday night. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the Minto Sports Complex.
The Carleton Ravens men's hockey team hosts Queen's Friday night at the Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens men's hockey team hosts RMC Saturday night at the Ice House. Puck drop is 7 p.m.
The Ravens women's hockey team hosts McGill on Sunday afternoon at the Ice House. Game time is 3 p.m.
