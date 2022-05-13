What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 13-15
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
CANADIAN TULIP FESTIVAL
The Canadian Tulip Festival returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tulip festival runs until May 23 at Commissioners Park.
The Canadian Tulip Festival celebrates the gift of tulips and Canada's role in the Liberation of the Netherlands during the Second World War.
For more information, visit https://tulipfestival.ca/.
WEEKEND BIKE DAYS
The NCC's popular bike days kick off this weekend.
Starting Saturday, Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.
Starting May 14, the parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:
Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.
Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans
MUSEUMS
Museums are open across the national capital region this weekend.
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
SWIMMING
Ottawa's indoor swimming pools are open.
For information on swim times and reservations, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/swimming#public-swimming
613FLEA
613flea returns to the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park on Saturday.
Checkout eclectic goods, handmade, antique and vintage finds, foot and one-of-a-kinds!
For more information, visit https://www.613flea.ca/.
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET
The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.
For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.
CARP FARMERS MARKET
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market kicks off this weekend.
Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.
METCALFE FARMERS MARKET
It's the opening weekend for the Metcalfe Farmers Market.
The farmers' market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.
BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET
The Barrhaven Farmers Market is open every Sunday.
Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.
SLEEPING BEAUTY
Les Grands Ballet Canadiens de Montreal presents Sleeping Beauty at the National Arts Centre.
The internationally-renowned ballet company teams up with the NAC Orchestra to present the beloved fairy-tale Sleeping Beauty Friday and Saturday night.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/29952.
FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH
The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Thanya Iyer Friday night.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30774.
JESSE COOK
Jesse Cook takes the stage at the National Arts Centre Sunday evening.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/23796.
PARC OMEGA
Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.
For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.
