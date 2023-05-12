What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 12-14
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Mother's Day weekend.
Canadian Tulip Festival
The Canadian Tulip Festival kicks off this weekend at Commissioners Park.
This year, the Canadian Tulip Festival celebrates the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve's Centennial.
Events at the tulip festival include the Tulip Boutique, Tulip Markets, Movies in the Park, Tulips at Night and a Sound and Lights Show every night at 9:15 p.m.
For more information, visit https://tulipfestival.ca/festival-information/.
Ottawa Titans
The Ottawa Champions kick off a new season this weekend at RCGT Park.
The Champions host Empire State for a three-game series this weekend. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
For tickets, visit www.ottawatitans.com.
Ottawa Children's Festival
The Ottawa Children's Festival is this weekend at LeBreton Flats.
The five-day event features theatre, dance and music for young audiences.
For a full list of events, visit https://ottawachildrensfestival.ca/.
The Great Downtown Scavenger Hunt
Explore the city and win exciting prizes this weekend during the Great Downtown Scavenger Hunt.
The hunt gives families of all ages the chance to solve clues and complete challenges.
For more information, visit https://ottawatourism.ca/en/see-and-do/great-dowtown-scavenger-hunt.
NCC Weekend Bikedays
The NCC is opening up the parkways for active transportation every weekend this spring.
Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Saturday, Sunday and holiday.
In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. on weekends.
Heaven
The NAC English Theatre presents Heaven in the Azrieli Studio until Sunday.
It's the NAC English Theatre's revival of the Citadel Theatre production, curated by Black Theatre Workshop.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31493.
Jill Barber
See Jill Barber in the NAC's Babs Asper Theatre on Friday night.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33011.
Abigail Lapell
The National Art Centre's Fridays at the Fourth presents Abigail Lapell.
The Toronto songwriter returns with Stolen Times, her elemental and powerful evocative third album.
See Lapell Friday night. For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32691.
Mimi O'Bonsawin
Mimi O'Bonsawin performs at the NAC's Fourth Stage Saturday night.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33634.
Kellylee Evans
Kellylee Evans takes the stage at the NAC's Babs Asper Theatre on Sunday night.
The Ottawa-based jazz musician brings to life her 2010 album Nina, in a spectacular one-night only event.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33624.
Legends Show
Legends Show brings you some of North America's most exciting performers live on the stage.
The show features tributes to Roy Orbison, Connie Francis, Elvis Presley and Motown.
See Legends Show Friday night at the Shenkman Arts Centre, and Saturday night at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe.
Confidential Musical Theatre Project
The Great Canadian Theatre Company presents Confidential Musical Theatre Project on Friday night.
The cast members only meet on the night of the performance when the musical is revealed to the audience.
For tickets, visit https://www.gctc.ca/events/confidential-musical-theatre-project.
Twelve Angry Jurors
The Ottawa Little Theatre presents Twelve Angry Jurors until May 20.
For tickets, visit http://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/.
MonkeyJunk
See MonkeyJunk at the Bronson Centre Saturday night.
MonkeyJunk will be joined by special guests The Brothers Chaffey.
For tickets, visit https://bronsoncentremusictheatre.com/events/event/monkeyjunk/.
Lansdowne Market
The Lansdowne Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.
Carp Farmers' Market
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.
It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.
The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
613flea
The Mother's Day edition of 613flea is Saturday at Lansdowne Park.
Over 150 vendors will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
For more information, visit https://www.613flea.ca/.
Outdoor Chemistry Magic Show
The Carleton University Outdoor Chemistry Magic Show is Saturday night, weather permitting.
"Light up the night with chemistry in the dark! We're either going to glow it up or blow it up."
The one-hour show features fun targeted at the whole family.
Donations for the Ottawa Food Bank will be accepted.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/154377547585624.
Parliament of Canada Tours
Take a guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World
Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.
The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.
Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.
Television of our Childhoods
The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.
Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.
The exhibit features original costumes, puppets and numerous clips from everyone's favourite shows.
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/
Kingston Farmers Market
The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.
The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tom Green
See Tom Green Live at the Mansion in Kingston on Friday night.
For more information, visit https://www.ticketscene.ca/events/44117/.
Kingston Botanical Market
The Kingston Botanical Market is Saturday at Rehearsal Hall.
Local and regional vendors will be selling rare tropical plants and other items rooted in the botanical world.
Perth Farmers' Market
Saturday is the opening day for the Perth Farmers' Market.
The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 12-14
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
Rental demand in Canada continues to outpace supply, average rent in many cities soars year-over-year: Zumper
A new report from Zumper shows several of Canada’s most populous cities saw their average rent soar year-over-year as demand continues to outpace supply, while Vancouver and Toronto remain the priciest cities in the country to rent.
OPINION | George Santos' indictment puts Kevin McCarthy in a no-win situation: analyst
New York Republican Congressman George Santos' recent indictment puts U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in an untenable position as he faces governing challenges and rough political terrain in 2024, writes political analyst Eric Ham in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Former top Harper staffer, Conservative campaign lead says she wasn't briefed on foreign interference
The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper told members of Parliament Thursday that the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from national-security experts.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Tesla shouldn't call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control: Buttigieg
Tesla shouldn't be calling its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can't drive themselves, the top U.S. transportation official says.
Three in four Canadians negatively view China as trading partner: survey
As the diplomatic conflict between Canada and China escalates, new data reveals that three in four Canadians view the Chinese government negatively.
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia doctor waitlist climbs to new high
The number of Nova Scotians on the waitlist for a family physician continues to climb to record highs.
-
Halifax school support staff strike enters second day
Hundreds of Halifax school support staff are back on the picket lines for a second day.
-
Nursing program at Acadia University to start in September
Nova Scotia is getting another school of nursing, the premier announced Thursday.
Toronto
-
Toronto police find 'no evidence' in investigation into Black 6-year-old allegedly locked in small room at school
Toronto police found 'no evidence' to support laying charges against elementary school staff who allegedly forcibly confined a six-year-old Black student – a decision advocates say is 'anchored in anti-Black racism.'
-
Video shows man violently attacked in Scarborough mosque parking lot
Toronto police are investigating after a man was violently attacked outside a mosque in Scarborough, which was captured by a surveillance camera.
-
Ontario producers of pop and juice face recycling fees next month. Here's how it impacts you
Producers of non-alcoholic beverages are set to impose new recycling fees on Ontario consumers next month as environmental advocates argue the province should take cues from the Beer Store.
Montreal
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller facing new $8M lawsuit after allegations involving teen girls
A wealthy Montreal businessman who stepped down from the tech company he founded after being accused of sexually exploiting underage girls is facing a new lawsuit.
-
Montreal looking to bump up accountability for vacant-building owners
There are reportedly hundreds of vacant buildings in Montreal, many of which are heritage sites. A proposed by-law from the city aims to turn up the heat on the owners of those buildings to make sure they're being taken care of.
-
Police arrest 3 following handful of arson-related crimes
Montreal police made three arrests this week following a series of arsons or attempted arsons in Lasalle, Saint-Laurent, and Saint-Leonard boroughs.
Northern Ontario
-
As his brother is buried near North Bay, man is stuck in Portugal
A man from Portugal who has permanent resident status in Canada is having trouble getting back to northern Ontario for his brother’s funeral.
-
Timmins police chief updates recruitment efforts after more officers resign
In a meeting Thursday with the Timmins Police Services Board, the chief of police in Timmins read out the names of three officers who are leaving, some for other agencies, others for different careers
-
Northern Ontario man charged after trying to use counterfeit money
Police are warning northern Ontario businesses to carefully check the money they receive after a man was arrested in Cochrane after trying to use counterfeit bills.
London
-
A disturbance at Masonville Place causes brief lockdown at the mall
A misunderstanding resulted in a heavy police presence at Masonville Place, with the mall being placed in lockdown.
-
Driver facing charges after fleeing from London, Ont. police
A London, Ont. woman is facing charges after police said she hit a police cruiser and fled from officers in the downtown core.
-
WATCH
WATCH | PLAYOFF TRACKER: Knights take early series lead in OHL Final
The London Knights are one-step closer to becoming OHL Champions again.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba community heading to court to remove fellow councillor
A rural community in Manitoba is taking a dispute with one of its councillors to court after trying to oust her from council.
-
Manitoba government says document that floats school funding cuts has been rejected
Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats are accusing the government of planning to cut education, but the Progressive Conservative government says the NDP is using outdated information.
-
'We would hate to do it': Youth violence raising concerns for local organization that throws summer bash
An organization that helps youth in Winnipeg is expressing some concerns for an upcoming annual event due to an increase in youth violence in the city.
Kitchener
-
Meet an 86-year-old Ont. man who’s raised $70,000 and counting for dog guides
An 86-year-old man in Fergus, Ont. has dedicated the past nine years to giving back to an organization that changed his life so it can do the same for others.
-
17 victims pressing charges against woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas: Police
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of defrauding Ontario doulas with stories of fake pregnancies and stillbirths is now facing 51 charges related to 17 victims who have chosen to press charges, according to police.
-
Ager Hasan testifies he ‘blacked out’ the night he stabbed his ex-girlfriend 47 times
A Kitchener courtroom heard a dramatic testimony Thursday in the second-degree murder trial of Ager Hasan who took to the witness stand for the second day in a row to share the details of the night he fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend.
Calgary
-
Report finds net-zero target could spell disaster for Alberta if energy production were phased out
A new report that explores a hypothetical scenario on the path to achieving Canada's net-zero emissions target by 2050 is raising eyebrows among some public policy experts.
-
NDP candidate Jason Heistad trying to find footing in conservative country
The winner of this month's provincial election could be decided by voters in hotly-contested Calgary ridings.
-
Health-care protest interrupts UCP affordability announcement in Calgary
As UCP leader Danielle Smith was in Calgary for an announcement on affordability measures, protesters with signs temporarily derailed the event.
Saskatoon
-
'Losing those 2 members was devastating': Sask. firefighters learn how to prevent line-of-duty deaths
Over 25 firefighters made their way to Saskatoon for fire ground survival training to prepare them for the challenges they will face on the job.
-
Nutrien slows hiring, expansion plans as sales drop
The CEO of Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. said Thursday the company may consider slowing down its previously announced plan to ramp up potash production, in light of falling prices and lower sales volumes.
-
Three northern Sask. communities evacuating due to heavy smoke
Three villages in northern Saskatchewan are evacuating due to heavy smoke from wildfires, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.
Edmonton
-
Pietrangelo suspended one game for slash Draisaitl calls 'really, really dangerous'
Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo will sit for one game for slashing Oilers sniper Leon Draisaitl.
-
Suspect in fatal stabbing of mother, child, dies in hospital after he was shot by Edmonton police
The man who police believe fatally stabbed a mother and her child last week has died.
-
'Honouring the beaver': New name unveiled for 100km trail through Edmonton River Valley
North America's longest river valley trail has a new name.
Vancouver
-
Coyote attacks 2-year-old in Port Coquitlam, B.C.
B.C. conservation officers say they are investigating after a two-year-old child was attacked by a coyote in a park in Port Coquitlam Wednesday night.
-
'Fraud factory' dismantled in Metro Vancouver, police say
Mounties in Burnaby have arrested four men alleged to have been operating a "fraud factory," seizing hundreds of fake IDs, $300,000 worth of property, and a handgun.
-
Drama, defections, and drugs: B.C.'s spring legislative session wraps up
As the spring legislative wrapped up in Victoria, opposition MLAs got one last chance to take the premier to task, a former NDP cabinet minister joined BC United, and after weeks of debate, David Eby promised action around growing discontent due to open drug use.
Regina
-
14-year-old Sask. girl's family demands accountability after fatal overdose
The family of a 14-year-old girl who died of a drug overdose says Saskatchewan's social services ministry failed in its duty to help her.
-
Algae bloom to blame for strange smell and taste in Regina's tap water
Some Regina and Moose Jaw residents are looking for answers after noticing a strange taste and smell in their tap water as of late.
-
'Localized flooding possible': Rainfall warnings issued across southern Sask.
Environment Canada says as much as 60 millimetres of rain is expected in parts of south-central and southeastern Saskatchewan from Thursday afternoon to Saturday.