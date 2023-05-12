What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 12-14

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Mother's Day weekend.

Canadian Tulip Festival

The Canadian Tulip Festival kicks off this weekend at Commissioners Park.

This year, the Canadian Tulip Festival celebrates the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve's Centennial.

Events at the tulip festival include the Tulip Boutique, Tulip Markets, Movies in the Park, Tulips at Night and a Sound and Lights Show every night at 9:15 p.m.

For more information, visit https://tulipfestival.ca/festival-information/.

Ottawa Titans

The Ottawa Champions kick off a new season this weekend at RCGT Park.

The Champions host Empire State for a three-game series this weekend. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

For tickets, visit www.ottawatitans.com.

Ottawa Children's Festival

The Ottawa Children's Festival is this weekend at LeBreton Flats.

The five-day event features theatre, dance and music for young audiences.

For a full list of events, visit https://ottawachildrensfestival.ca/.

The Great Downtown Scavenger Hunt

Explore the city and win exciting prizes this weekend during the Great Downtown Scavenger Hunt.

The hunt gives families of all ages the chance to solve clues and complete challenges.

For more information, visit https://ottawatourism.ca/en/see-and-do/great-dowtown-scavenger-hunt.

NCC Weekend Bikedays

The NCC is opening up the parkways for active transportation every weekend this spring.

Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Saturday, Sunday and holiday.

In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. on weekends.

The summer schedule for the @ncc_gatpark parkways is now available.



📍 Gatineau, Champlain, Fortune Parkways

📆 May 6-September 22

🚍 Free NCC shuttle | Weekends | May 20 – August 27

♿ Mobility scooters + e-bikes available to rent



Details: https://t.co/KL0InckUK8 pic.twitter.com/BIDhS8wbox — National Capital Commission (@NCC_CCN) May 1, 2023

Heaven

The NAC English Theatre presents Heaven in the Azrieli Studio until Sunday.

It's the NAC English Theatre's revival of the Citadel Theatre production, curated by Black Theatre Workshop.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31493.

Jill Barber

See Jill Barber in the NAC's Babs Asper Theatre on Friday night.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33011.

Abigail Lapell

The National Art Centre's Fridays at the Fourth presents Abigail Lapell.

The Toronto songwriter returns with Stolen Times, her elemental and powerful evocative third album.

See Lapell Friday night. For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32691.

Mimi O'Bonsawin

Mimi O'Bonsawin performs at the NAC's Fourth Stage Saturday night.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33634.

Kellylee Evans

Kellylee Evans takes the stage at the NAC's Babs Asper Theatre on Sunday night.

The Ottawa-based jazz musician brings to life her 2010 album Nina, in a spectacular one-night only event.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33624.

Legends Show

Legends Show brings you some of North America's most exciting performers live on the stage.

The show features tributes to Roy Orbison, Connie Francis, Elvis Presley and Motown.

See Legends Show Friday night at the Shenkman Arts Centre, and Saturday night at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe.

Confidential Musical Theatre Project

The Great Canadian Theatre Company presents Confidential Musical Theatre Project on Friday night.

The cast members only meet on the night of the performance when the musical is revealed to the audience.

For tickets, visit https://www.gctc.ca/events/confidential-musical-theatre-project.

Twelve Angry Jurors

The Ottawa Little Theatre presents Twelve Angry Jurors until May 20.

For tickets, visit http://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/.

MonkeyJunk

See MonkeyJunk at the Bronson Centre Saturday night.

MonkeyJunk will be joined by special guests The Brothers Chaffey.

For tickets, visit https://bronsoncentremusictheatre.com/events/event/monkeyjunk/.

Lansdowne Market

The Lansdowne Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.

Carp Farmers' Market

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.

It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.

The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

613flea

The Mother's Day edition of 613flea is Saturday at Lansdowne Park.

Over 150 vendors will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

For more information, visit https://www.613flea.ca/.

Outdoor Chemistry Magic Show

The Carleton University Outdoor Chemistry Magic Show is Saturday night, weather permitting.

"Light up the night with chemistry in the dark! We're either going to glow it up or blow it up."

The one-hour show features fun targeted at the whole family.

Donations for the Ottawa Food Bank will be accepted.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/154377547585624.

Parliament of Canada Tours

Take a guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World

Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.

The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.

Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.

Television of our Childhoods

The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.

Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.

The exhibit features original costumes, puppets and numerous clips from everyone's favourite shows.

Brockville Aquatarium

Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/

Kingston Farmers Market

The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.

The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tom Green

See Tom Green Live at the Mansion in Kingston on Friday night.

For more information, visit https://www.ticketscene.ca/events/44117/.

Kingston Botanical Market

The Kingston Botanical Market is Saturday at Rehearsal Hall.

Local and regional vendors will be selling rare tropical plants and other items rooted in the botanical world.

Perth Farmers' Market

Saturday is the opening day for the Perth Farmers' Market.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.