SUGAR SHACKS

Sugar shacks are open across the region. Please visit each location's website for more information.

LACE UP THE SKATES

The Rideau Canal Skateway is closed, but you can go for a skate this weekend on Ottawa’s outdoor refrigerated rinks. The city says you must book a free 45-minute reservation for a skating time at www.ottawa.ca/skating.

Reservations will be required to skate at the following peak times:

City Hall Rink of Dreams, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink of Dreams, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Lansdowne Park Skating Court, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Ottawa's community outdoor rinks are also open, weather permitting. A maximum of 25 people can skate on the outdoor rinks at one time.

SLEDDING HILLS

Ottawa's tobogganing hills remain open. Just a reminder, capacity in gathering areas is limited to 25 people at one time.

For a list of sledding hills in the City of Ottawa, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/sports-fields-and-outdoor-recreation#sledding-hills-1

The National Capital Commission also operates sledding hills in Ottawa. https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/tobogganing-greenbelt

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING, SNOWSHOEING, HIKING

There's still time to go cross-country skiing, snow biking and snowshoeing this winter.

"With over 450 km of trails for skiing, snowshoeing, snow biking, walking and hiking, hills for tobogganing and fire pits to warm up by, there's something for everyone to enjoy in our 'Winter Capital,'" says the National Capital Commission.

Check out the NCC's Winter Capital interactive map to find suggested routes. Visit: https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/experience-your-winter-capital-ottawa-gatineau

A reminder that interprovincial travel is strongly discouraged. Residents are asked to remain on their respective sides of the Ottawa River as much as possible and to travel only for essential reasons.

Snowshoe trails are now open at Mount Pakenham. For more information, visit https://www.mountpakenham.com/

SKI SEASON

Ski hills in Ontario and Quebec are open for skiing.

Go skiing at Calabogie Peaks all weekend. For more information, visit calabogie.com

Ski season is underway at Mount Pakenham. For more information, visit https://www.mountpakenham.com/

Camp Fortune is open. For more information, visit https://campfortune.com/en/

Mont Ste. Marie is open for the season. For hours of operation, visit www.montstemarie.com

Health officials in Ontario and Quebec ask residents to avoid non-essential travel out of the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parc Omega

Parc Omega is Montebello, Que invites you to check out the wildlife in their natural habitat.

Discover Canada's wildlife along a 12 kilometre long safari, seeing elk, bison, wolves, bears and foxes. Parc Omega also has a wolf observatory.

While at Parc Omega, enjoy the snowshoe trail.

For more information, visit parcomega.ca

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Kadeema.

Enjoy a free livestream performance Friday at 8 p.m. by Kadeema from the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/28178

INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL OF OTTAWA

The International Film Festival of Ottawa continues until March 21.

Each film screening will be available 48 hours after its scheduled start date, and you have 24 hours to complete your viewing once begun.

For a list of films, visit https://www.iffo.ca/2021

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open on Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ANNE FRANK - A HISTORY FOR TODAY

The Canadian War Museum invites you to see the new exhibit, "Anne Frank – A History for Today."

The panel exhibition juxtaposes personal photographs, stories and diary entries, as well as one original artifact and two reproductions.

The exhibit runs until April 25.

For more information, visit https://www.warmuseum.ca/annefrank/

MUSEUMS

Canadian Museum of History is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.historymuseum.ca

Canadian War Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit https://www.warmuseum.ca/

Canadian Museum of Nature is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.nature.ca

Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/agriculture

Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/aviation

Canada Science and Technology Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/scitech

The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For information, visit https://diefenbunker.ca/en/

The National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit gallery.ca

Museums are also open on some week days. Visit each museum's page for weekday hours.