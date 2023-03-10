What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 10-12
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of March Break.
Disney on Ice
Disney on Ice presents 'Find Your Hero' at Canadian Tire Centre until Sunday.
Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/disney-on-ice-presents/.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's host Mississauga Friday night at TD Place.
Game time is 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.
International Film Festival of Ottawa
The International Film Festival of Ottawa continues until March 19.
The festival showcases the best of contemporary Canadian and international cinema from prestigious film festivals around the world.
For more information, visit www.iffo.ca.
Ottawa-Gatineau Bicycle Show
The Ottawa-Gatineau Bicycle Show runs all weekend at the Palais des congres de Gatineau.
The festival is devoted to the world of cycling and cycling tourism.
For information, click here.
Gatineau Beerfest
Taste some 350 craft beers created by brewers in Ontario and Quebec this weekend at Festibiere de Gatineau.
The festival continues today and Saturday at Place des festivals Zibi Gatineau.
For tickets and information, click here.
The Lord of the Rings
See the Lord of the Rings: Return of the King in Concert at TD Place Saturday night.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/the-lord-of-the-rings-the-return-of-the-king-in-concert/.
Fall On Your Knees
The NAC English Theatre presents Ottawa: Fall On Your Knees Part One and Part Two until March 25.
"The story of Fall On Your Knees begins at the end, with the words of Lily Piper. 'They’re all dead now.'" Fall On Your Knees is based on the iconic novel by Ann-Marie MacDonald.
For information on Part One – Family Tree, click here.
For information on Part Two – The Diary, click here.
Ballet Edmonton
Ballet Edmonton presents Mixed Repertoire at the National Arts Centre Saturday night.
"Ballet Edmonton presents a mixed repertoire program of four exquisite works by three outstanding choreographic voices," the NAC website says.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31882.
Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour
Blippi takes the stage Sunday at the National Arts Centre.
Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32615.
Memphis the Musical
See Memphis the Musical at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe until March 19.
Memphis is the winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical.
For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/memphis
Maple Syrup Season
It's maple syrup season, and sugar bushes are open across the region. Click the links for more information.
- Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm – 2452 York's Corners Road
- Proulx Maple and Berry Farm - 1865 Chemin O'Toole, Cumberland
- Log Farm – 670 Cedarview Road
- Fulton's Sugar Bush and Maple Shop – 399 Sugar Bush Road, Pakenham
- Mapleside Sugar Bush – 166 Reiche Road, Pembroke, Ont.
- Temple's Sugar Bush – 1700 Ferguson's Falls Road, Lanark
- Wheelers Maple – 1001 Highland Line, McDonalds Corners
- Domaine de L'Ange Gardien – L'Ange Gardien, Que.
- Hunter's Maple Products – 1909 County Road 21, Spencerville
- Fortune Farms - 2442 Wolf Grove, Almonte
Outdoor skating rinks
- The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).
- Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks
Outdoor skating trails
Outdoor skating trails in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec. Visit each trail's website for hours of operation.
- The Little Penguin Trail – 312 Chem. Tache, Gatineau, Que.
- Countryside Adventures – 16595 Sixth Rd., Mouse Creek, Ont.
- Laurentian Valley Four Seasons Trail – 2 Henan Rd., Pembroke, Ont.
Cross-country skiing
For information on cross-country skiing locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.
- Gatineau Park features over 200 kilometres of cross-country skiing trails
- Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility opens 5 kilometres of trails
- Britannia Winter Trail offers nearly 17 kilometres of trails around Britannia Park
- Kichi Sibi Winter Trail features 18 kilometres from the Canadian War Museum to Ottawa's west end.
- Rideau Winter Trail loops through parkland beside the Rideau River, just east of downtown Ottawa.
- Ski Heritage East runs 17 kilometres of trail along the Ottawa River east of downtown.
- Wesley Clover Park ski trails are managed by Kanata Nordic.
- Ottawa West Winter Trail – Enjoy 21 km of groomed winter trails for cross-country skiing in west Ottawa this winter.
Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area
Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.
- Ski Vorlage in Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que.
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont.
- Mont Ste-Marie
Gatineau Park
Gatineau Park has snowshoe trails and snow biking trails available for outdoor enthusiasts.
Gatineau Park has close to 80 kilometres of snowshoe trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to very difficult – with about half of the trails shared with snow bikers.
For more information about snowshoeing in Gatineau Park, click here.
For snow biking information, click here.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World
Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit - Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.
The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.
Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.
Lansdowne Winter Market
The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.
Gatineau Olympiques
See the Gatineau Olympiques twice this weekend at the Slush Puppie Centre.
Friday night, the Olympiques host Chicoutimi at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, Sherbrooke visits Gatineau at 3 p.m.
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs take the ice twice this weekend at the Leon's Centre.
On Friday night, the Frontenacs host the Peterborough Petes. Game time is 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the Frontenacs host Mississauga at 7 p.m.
Maple Madness
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Maple Madness during March Break at the Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Authority.
Click here for more information.
Waawaateg
See Waawaateg: Northern Lights and Indigenous Storytelling in Confederation Park in Kingston until March 31.
Waawaateg features an interactive light installation representing the Northern Lights along with five unique art installations created by Indigenous artists and storytellers.
For more information, click here.
