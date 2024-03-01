What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 1-3
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the first weekend of March.
Disney's Frozen
It's your final weekend to see Disney's Frozen at the National Arts Centre.
The Tony-nominated Best Musical features the songs you know and love from the original film Frozen, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters.
Disney's Frozen continues until Sunday at the NAC, with matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday.
For tickets, visit www.nac-cna.ca.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators host the Arizona Coyotes Friday night at Canadian Tire Centre.
It's Pure Country 94 Country Night at the Senators games, with the first 10,000 fans receiving a Sens Cowboy Hat and intermission performances by Tim Hicks.
For tickets, visit www.ottawasenators.com.
PWHL Ottawa
PWHL Ottawa hosts Toronto Saturday afternoon at the Arena at TD Place.
Game time is 3:30 p.m.
For tickets, visit www.ottawa.thepwhl.com.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's host the Erie Otters Sunday afternoon at the Arena at TD Place.
Game time is 2 p.m.
For tickets, visit www.ottawa67s.com.
Carleton Ravens
The Carleton Ravens host the Queen's Gaels in the Critelli Cup on Saturday night at the Ravens Nest.
The two teams meet in the OUA women's basketball championship game.
For tickets, visit www.goravens.ca.
Ottawa Gatineau Golf Expo
Swing into the new golf season this weekend at the Ottawa-Gatineau Golf Expo.
Test out the demo range, face off in the long-drive contest and check out more than 60 vendors on Friday and Saturday at the EY Centre.
For more information, visit www.canadiangolfexpo.ca.
Dreamgirls
See Dreamgirls at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe until March 10.
Inspired by Motown and R&B legends of the 1960s and 70s, Dreamgirls follows the rising stardom of the Dreamettes, an all-girl singing trio from Chicago.
For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/dreamgirls.
Ottawa I Love Beer and Taco Festival
Enjoy a day or evening of beer and tacos at the I Love Beer and Taco Festival.
The event runs Friday and Saturday at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
For more information, visit www.iheartbeer.ca.
Gatineau Winter Brew Fest
Sample more than 350 beverages from over 30 Quebec and Ontario brewers at the Gatineau Winter Brew Fest.
The festival runs Friday and Saturday at the Zibi House in Gatineau.
For more information, visit en.festibiere.ca.
Gatineau-Ottawa Bicycle Show
Peddle into the new cycling season at the Gatineau-Ottawa Bicycle Show this weekend.
Discover the latest trends and new destinations to discover on two wheels Friday to Sunday at the Palais des Congres de Gatineau.
For more information, visit https://salonduvelo.com/gatineau/.
Downhill skiing
There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.
- Ski Vorlage in Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que.
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont.
- Mont Ste-Marie in Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que.
Museums
Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are open this weekend. Visit each museum's website for the schedule.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- Ottawa Art Gallery
Skating
You can skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.
Here is a list of locations in Ottawa. For more information, visit the city of Ottawa's website.
- Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall
- Lansdowne Park skating court
- Ben Franklin Place skating rink
- Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)
Skaters on the Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
