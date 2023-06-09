What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 9-11
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Volleyball Nations League
Canada and some of the best volleyball teams in the world are at TD Place this weekend for Volleyball Nations League.
Canada is joined by the USA, Argentina, Italy, Cuba, Germany, Netherlands and Brazil.
Canada faces Argentina Friday night at 8 p.m., the USA Saturday night at 8 p.m. and Germany on Sunday at 6 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/volleyball-nations-league/.
Ottawa Titans
The Ottawa Titans host the Joliet Slammers for a three-game series this weekend at RCGT Park.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.ottawatitans.com/schedule.
Orleans Craft Beer Festival
More than 25 craft beer vendors pour their very best this weekend at the Orleans Craft Beer Festival.
The festival continues Friday and Saturday at the Centrum Plaza.
For more information, visit https://ottawatourism.ca/en/see-and-do/orleans-craft-beer-festival.
Korean Week
The Korean Culture Scene presents K-Fest on Saturday at Lansdowne.
Enjoy a full day of events, including food, music and dance performances.
For more information, visit https://canada.korean-culture.org/en/1253/board/594/read/122816.
É.T.É
The National Art Centre's Fridays at the Fourth features É.T.É.
The group offers a vibrant, resolutely contemporary take on traditional Quebec music.
See É.T.É. at the NAC Friday night. For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33876.
Toronto Comedy All Stars
A collection of Toronto's best stand-up comedians takes the stage at the National Arts Centre Saturday night.
For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33591.
Ottawa Ferrari Festival
See some of Italy's most beautiful cars this weekend in Little Italy.
The Ottawa Ferrari Festival is this weekend on Preston Street, featuring static car displays, an Italian Car Parade, food and more.
For more information, visit https://www.fcaottawa.com/info.
European Union Cultural Fair
The delegation of the European Union to Canada and the Embassies of the E.U. Member States host a daylong cultural fair at Lansdowne Park on Sunday.
Don't miss live music, folk dance performances, games and activities for children, along with European traditional foods and beverages.
The European Union Cultural Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion.
Lebanese Film Festival
The 7th Lebanese Film Festival takes place this weekend in Ottawa and across Canada.
It's a celebration of film, music and culture.
For a list of events in Ottawa, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/lebanese-film-festival-in-canada-20027609737.
Pique
Pique is a forward-thinking, artist-driven event featuring eclectic musical, visual and multimedia artists.
Pique is scheduled for Saturday at The Arts Court.
For more information, visit https://thisispique.com/.
Something Rotten
Orpheus Musical Theatre presents Something Rotten at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe until Sunday.
For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/something-rotten.
Vintage Tractor Jam
Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm celebrates 30 years of business this weekend.
To mark the milestone, Stanley's Farm has teamed up with Vintage Irons and Traditions of Eastern Ontario for the Vintage Tractor Jam on Sunday.
Take a stroll through the antique show, witness the lawn tractor/tractor pull, and catch the tractor parade in action.
For more information, visit https://stanleysfarm.com/family-fun/vintage-tractor-jam/.
The Noble Pursuit
See the Noble Pursuit at the Ottawa Little Theatre until June 24.
The suspenseful comedy is written by Douglas Bowie.
For more information, visit https://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/.
NCC Weekend Bikedays
The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.
Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Saturday, Sunday and holidays.
In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. on weekends.
613flea
613flea is heading outside this weekend at Lansdowne.
Checkout over 140 vendors at 613flea on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.613flea.ca/.
Lansdowne Market
The Lansdowne Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Carp Farmers' Market
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.
It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.
The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Westboro Farmers Market
The Westboro Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Byron Linear Park
Barrhaven Farmers Market
Checkout the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Sunday at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.
The farmers' market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Log Farm Farmers Market
The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Parliament of Canada Tours
Take a guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World
Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.
The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.
Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.
Under the Canopy
The Canadian Museum of Nature features a new exhibit – Under the Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest.
Venture into the rainforest in this engaging exhibition where you'll meet some of the fascinating animals that live under the canopy and explore the importance of rainforests for the planet.
The exhibit runs until Jan. 7.
Television of our Childhoods
The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.
Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.
Travelling Bricks
Check out this new attraction built by tiny bricks in Brockville.
Travelling Bricks is an exhibition made of Lego.
See 120 jaw-dropping, breathtaking models, featuring 60 epic scenes created by professional Lego builders.
Travelling Bricks is located at the Brockville Centennial Youth Arena in Brockville until August 20.
Kingston Farmers Market
The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.
The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Perth Farmers' Market
The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.
Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market
Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.
The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hey Day Annual Giant garage Sale
One of Eastern Ontario's largest indoor garage sales is Friday and Saturday at the North Grenville Municipal Centre in Kemptville.
Hey Day is a community event, with all proceeds supporting the Kemptville District Hospital.
Admission is free.
For more information, visit https://www.northgrenville.ca/things-to-do/festivals-events/2598/hey-day-annual-giant-garage-sale.
Princess St. Promenade
The Princess Street Promenade is Saturday in Kingston.
Take a stroll down Princess Street for the popular festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
YGK Craft Beer Festival
Kingston's favourite beer festival is Saturday at Fort Henry.
Enjoy local craft beer and sample delicious food and snacks.
For more information, visit https://www.forthenry.com/event/beerfest/.
Festival of Live Digital Art
You're invited to FOLDA – Festival of Live Digital Art this weekend in Kingston.
For a list of shows and information, visit https://www.folda.ca/.
Kingston Pride
Kingston Pride week kicks off in Kingston on Sunday with the Pride Run/Walk.
The event begins at 10 a.m. in John Machin Park.
Heritage Day
Saturday is Heritage Day in Perth.
Celebrate the day with a rare open house and activities at the heritage home and property Inge-Va – 66 Craig Street.
For more information, visit https://www.perth.ca/en/visit/heritage-day.aspx.
Moving In
See Moving In at the Upper Canada Playhouse in Morrisburg until June 25.
The comedy is about a couple's attempt to move in together.
For more information, visit https://uppercanadaplayhouse.com/.
Tea's Funhouse, Free Indoor Carnival
The Indoor Carnival on Saturday in Cornwall is at the Cornwall Square Mall.
Check out the bounce house, obstacle course, carnival games and more.
For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/teas-funhouse-free-indoor-carnival/.
