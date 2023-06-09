What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 9-11

Season ticket holder Judi Haines poses with Ottawa Titans mascot, Cappy. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa) Season ticket holder Judi Haines poses with Ottawa Titans mascot, Cappy. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How the lack of gravity in space impacts astronauts’ brain

What happens to the brain when you take gravity away? According to a new study looking at astronauts both before and after space travel, that experience causes physical changes that researchers believe requires at least three years between longer missions to recover from.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina