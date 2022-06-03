What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 3-5

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of June.

CHEO TELETHON

The 39th CHEO Telethon is Sunday on CTV Ottawa.

Meet the inspiring and courageous children and youth who are cared for by CHEO, the CHEO Research Institute and Roger Neilson House, and learn about where your dollars are needed the most.

The CHEO Telethon is live from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.cheotelethon.com

DOORS OPEN OTTAWA

It's your chance to go behind the scenes at more than 100 significant buildings across Ottawa.

Doors Open Ottawa is set for Saturday and Sunday across Ottawa, giving you a chance to explore Ottawa's culture, history and architecture for free.

For a list of available buildings, visit https://app06.ottawa.ca/cgi-bin/doors/2022.pl?lang=en.

ATLETICO OTTAWA

Atletico Ottawa hosts Pacific Sunday afternoon at TD Place.

Game time is 1 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

RIBFEST

The smell of barbecue and ribs will fill the air over Sparks Street this weekend.

Ottawa Ribfest runs until Sunday along Sparks Street.

For more information, visit https://www.sparkslive.com/ribfest

WEEKEND BIKE DAYS

The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.

The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.

CITY OF OM

The City of OM Ottawa Yoga and Wellness Festival is this weekend at Lansdowne Park.

For more information, visit https://www.cityofom.com/.

DICKINSON DAYS FESTIVAL

Celebrate the birthday of Manotick's founder, Moss Dickinson, this weekend in Manotick.

Enjoy a parade, street market, old fashioned games, fireworks and more.

For more information, visit https://manotickvillage.com/.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET

The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.

For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.

CARP FARMERS MARKET

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.

Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

METCALFE FARMERS MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.

Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/

CHARLOTTE CARDIN

Charlotte Cardin performs at the National Arts Centre's Southam Hall Friday and Saturday night.

Cardin is joined by Charlie Houston.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/29143.

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Cedric Noel Friday night.

Cedric Noel is a songwriter, bassist, collaborator and producer currently based in Montreal.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30145.

NACO AT THE FOURTH

WolfGang Sessions features stellar NAC musicians in an intimate evening of musical surprises.

See Wolfgang Sessions – NACO at the Fourth Saturday night at the National Arts Centre.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30029.

Choir! Choir! Choir!

Choir! Choir! Choir is a Toronto-based singing group that takes a non-traditional approach. No auditions and the audience is the choir.

See Choir! Choir! Choir! Sunday evening at the National Arts Centre.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/29259

GREAT CANADIAN THEATRE COMPANY

See Speaking Vibrations at the Great Canadian Theatre Company Friday and Saturday night.

For more information, visit https://www.gctc.ca/shows/speaking-vibrations.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.