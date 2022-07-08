What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 8-10

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

RBC OTTAWA BLUESFEST

Music will fill the air over LeBreton Flats this weekend, as RBC Ottawa Bluesfest returns after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's the opening weekend of the 10 day music festival.

This weekend's lineup includes:

Friday: Jack Johnson, Tash Sultana, Nambi & The Rhythm, The Texas Horns and Tamil Nelson

Saturday: Luke Combs, The Revivalists, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Group Project and Colin James

Sunday: Alanis Morissette, Garbage, Sue Foley, MacKenzie Porter and Renee Landry.

For more information, visit https://ottawabluesfest.ca/

OTTAWA BLACKJACKS

The Ottawa BlackJacks host Fraser Valley Bandits Friday night at TD Place.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://www.theblackjacks.ca/

Ottawa Titans

The Ottawa Titans host Empire State for a three game series this weekend at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.

Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

For tickets, visit ottawatitans.com

ATLETICO OTTAWA

Atletico Ottawa hosts Cavalry FC Saturday night at TD Place.

Game time is 7 p.m. for Beach Party Night.

For more information, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/

MUSIC AND BEYOND

The Music and Beyond festival returns to Ottawa until July 17.

It's a classical music and arts festival happening at several venues.

For more information, visit https://musicandbeyond.ca/

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

BEACHES

Beaches in Ottawa and Gatineau are open for the season.

In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie Island Beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Westboro Beach is closed for the season.

Six NCC beaches in Gatineau Park are open for the summer. Lifeguards will be on duty at the O'Brien, Blanchet, Breton, Parent, Smith and La Peche Lake beaches

WEEKEND BIKE DAYS

The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.

The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

IMAGINE MONET

Immerse yourself in Claude Monet's paintings.

Claude Monet is considered to be the leading artist of impressionism, a movement that was called after his famous painting Impression Soleil Levant.

See Imagine Monet at the EY Centre until Aug. 14. For more information, visit https://www.imagine-monet.com/ottawa-tickets/?lang=en.

SUMMER'S NOSTALGIA WITH THE NAC ORCHESTRA

Don't miss Summer's Nostalgia with the NAC Orchestra on Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

"Take a sonic journey through the warm nostalgia of the season, with the NAC Orchestra led by Canadian conductor/composer Dinuk Wijeratne and featuring Canadian rising star soprano Jonelle Sills," the NAC's website says.

"Past and present collide in music by composers who were inspired by old tunes, old poems, old memories, old musical styles—to create something wholly new and distinctive of their own times."

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31295

NATIONAL ARTS CENTRE – CRIPPLED

The National Arts Centre presents "Crippled" until Sunday.

In Crippled, playwright Paul David Power shares his true experiences of growing up with a physical disability and brief after loss, according to the NCC.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30815

613FLEA

613flea is set for Saturday at Lansdowne Park.

Vendors will be featuring eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing and one-of-a-kinds.

613flea is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit 613flea.ca

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET

The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.

For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.

CARP FARMERS MARKET

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.

Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

METCALFE FARMERS MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.

Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.